Get the Microsoft Surface Headphones new for just $82 at Woot

Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Headphones might not be the latest set of noise-canceling headphones, but they’re still a stellar value — especially today. They have good sound quality, USB-C charging, a comfy fit, and they can block out a considerable amount of noise. Today at Woot, you can get them new for just over $80. To get this price, you’ll need to download the Woot app (iOS, Android), then find the deal there. Doing that alone will save 15 percent on the price it’ll cost everyone else, which is $96. These headphones used to cost $250 (and most competitors cost more than that), so you’re getting a good deal either way. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on this order.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra with 256GB of internal storage in the phantom black colorway is steeply discounted at Amazon. Normally $1,250, it’s $1,000 right now. The best part of this deal is that this model comes with upgraded storage, yet it’s no more expensive than the base configuration that has 128GB of storage. Most Samsung phones before this have had a microSD card slot to make adding space possible, but this generation of Galaxy phones doesn’t have one. So, you’re stuck with the amount of storage your S21 has, for better or worse.

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot smart speaker that’s more spherical than previous models (and better-sounding, too) is 40 percent off through Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Normally $50, you can snag one for $30 in blue, white, or black. My colleague Dan Seifert noted in his review that these have “surprisingly good sound quality” and that it’s just as capable as other Alexa-powered smart speakers, but for a cheaper price.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are even easier to recommend when they’re $10 off, as they are now at Amazon. Normally $50, you can get either the all-black or the neon yellow colorways for $40. These are Beats’ first headphones that charge via USB-C, which makes them a great set of earbuds for Android users. Though, if you’re on an iPhone, these can quickly pair to your device with its W1 wireless chip.

