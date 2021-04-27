Save $10 on the latest 3D Mario platformer for the Nintendo Switch

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At Amazon and Walmart, you can score a $10 discount on Super Mario 3D World for the Nintendo Switch. This discount brings the cost of the Wii U remake, which includes the new Bowser’s Fury open-world expansion, down to $50. Sales on this title have been rare, since it came out recently. If you’ve done everything in Super Mario Odyssey and are looking for some more 3D-style Mario platforming, this one is worth picking up. Just so you know, this is for the cartridge version.

Affordable and fast rarely go together when you’re talking about M.2 NVMe SSDs, but you can get a 1TB model from SanDisk that possesses both qualities today at Best Buy. Its Ultra model is just $100, down from its usual $115 price. Best Buy discounts this model on a somewhat frequent basis, and we’ve covered this deal before.

Redditors say that this model lacks DRAM cache, which could make it slower than some pricier models, but it should get the job done for other people who aren’t as discerning. If you’re upgrading from a SATA HDD or SSD, you stand to benefit the most with its speed improvement. As for where you can install it, your motherboard needs an M.2 2280 slot, or you can buy an enclosure for this SSD and turn it into a fast external drive for your PC or game console.

We shared this deal a couple of times last week, but it bears repeating if you’re after a budget-friendly soundbar. TCL’s Alto 8 Plus is $70 at Woot, and it has a subwoofer built in. Additionally, it features Amazon’s Fire TV 4K hardware built in, so you can get the latest TV shows and movies by plugging it into your TVs HDMI port.