The Apple Watch Series 6 has dropped to $299 for the first time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the latest Apple Watch, today might be delivering that for you — if you really wanted the all-red version. The 40mm-sized Apple Watch Series 6 with a red sport band and red aluminum case costs $299 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, down from its original $399 price. At $299, it’s just a $20 jump from the $279 Apple Watch SE to get a better smartwatch with slightly faster specs. The big differences in the Series 6 include its always-on display, its ability to take blood oxygen readings, and it has the U1 ultra wideband chip.

Nintendo is selling its two-pack of NES wireless controllers made for the Switch for $42, down from $60. If you’re a fan of retro games and already subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online (a subscription is mandatory to even buy these), this could be worth picking up. These recharge by sliding onto the sides of your Switch, just like Joy-Con. As for the Switch Lite, they’ll work wirelessly, but you’ll need to find another way to charge them.

NES wireless controllers for Switch $42

$60

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo released these wireless NES controllers for the Switch console. Two come in a pack, and you’ll need to have a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online. $42 at Nintendo

In case you missed it yesterday, Adorama has a great deal on the Google Nest Wifi mesh system that includes a router and a Point extender for $189. This kit usually costs $269. To get in on this offer (which lasts until May 1st), add it to your cart, then put in the code EXTRAOFF80 to knock $80 off your order total.

Google Nest Wifi router bundle $189

$269

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s Nest Wifi router and Point extender have an unassuming design. The router has two Ethernet ports, while the Point can be used like a smart speaker. $189 at Adorama