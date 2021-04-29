The Apple Watch Series 6 is $249 now at Best Buy and Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Best Buy and Amazon are offering the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) for $249, smashing yesterday’s discounted price of $299. This model normally sold for $399, and today’s price drop makes it more affordable than — and superior to — the Apple Watch SE that costs $279. The one downside to this promo is that it only loops in the Product Red model that’s all red, which might not go with your look.

At this price, it’s currently about $80 more than 38mm-sized Apple Watch Series 3, yet it provides a sizable boost in power and capabilities. For one, the Series 6 has more internal storage. A few other perks of this discounted watch include its always-on display that’s surprisingly efficient, and its ability to take blood oxygen readings. You can see all of the differences here.

This deal is lasting until later today, April 29th. Best Buy in particular usually has a lot of stock when it puts something on sale, but place your order quickly at either retailer if you’re interested in case there’s a swell of demand.

Other deals you should know about today include Woot’s one-day sale on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. These keep dropping in price, and this deal is the best yet. If you use the Woot mobile app (iOS, Android) to buy them and have Amazon Prime, you’ll get 10 percent off the order. So, instead of paying $170 (which matches the lowest price we’d seen up to this point), you’ll pay just $153 before tax.

If you don’t want to jump through those hoops, here’s the link to its site where you can get them for $170.

Daily Steals is offering an extra discount on standalone Google Wifi routers that can be added onto either Google Wifi or Nest Wifi mesh Wi-Fi systems. With the offer code VERGEWIFI, you can get a new one for $68. The price over at Amazon fluctuates between $70 and $80. This purchase seems ideal if you want to add more coverage to eliminate Wi-Fi dropouts in your home.

Lastly, Daily Steals has yet another good deal if you want a new wireless gaming headset and don’t mind buying one that released a few years ago. Logitech’s G533 with DTS 7.1 virtual surround sound is just $55 by using the offer code VERGELGTCH. Former Verge editor Vlad Savov spoke highly of its sound quality in 2017 when they used to cost $150. These are rated to last up to 15 hours per charge and the battery is replaceable.

