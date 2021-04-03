These tech deals contain zero April Fool-ery

Welcome to April. This month began with, frankly, too many brands insisting on making fools out of themselves. But now that the prankster holiday is behind us, we’re focused on deals that are still happening. This has been a fun week to write about deals because a little bit of everything has seen a discount. There have been several deals lately on game subscriptions, so my colleague Taylor Lyles put together a big up-to-date guide to help you find the best prices.
Nomad’s Base Station Pro is half off until Saturday night
If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and are still lamenting the fact that the AirPower charging mat never released, check out this deal. Nomad’s Base Station Pro does what the AirPower promised to do — charge three devices simultaneously — and you can get it for $100 instead of $200 through Sunday, April 4th, at 2:59AM ET (Saturday, April 3rd, at 11:59PM PT) when you use the offer code VOX at checkout.
Save up to $150 on Samsung’s Galaxy S21
B&H Photo is currently offering the best prices on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 phone that’s carrier unlocked and works with most carriers globally. The S21 with 256GB of storage is available in the phantom gray color for $700. This is notable because it’s the same price as the 128GB version at Amazon right now.
Get a year of 1Password’s family subscription for half off
Verge readers can save on 1Password’s password manager for the entire family (up to five people, including those who might live in a different household). One year of the service usually costs $60, but new users can sign up now and spend just $30 over the course of a year. The monthly cost is just $2.50 to get individual access to the app on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows 10, or browser. This deal expires on April 15th.