These tech deals contain zero April Fool-ery

Welcome to April. This month began with, frankly, too many brands insisting on making fools out of themselves. But now that the prankster holiday is behind us, we’re focused on deals that are still happening. This has been a fun week to write about deals because a little bit of everything has seen a discount. There have been several deals lately on game subscriptions, so my colleague Taylor Lyles put together a big up-to-date guide to help you find the best prices.

Nomad’s Base Station Pro is half off until Saturday night

If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and are still lamenting the fact that the AirPower charging mat never released, check out this deal. Nomad’s Base Station Pro does what the AirPower promised to do — charge three devices simultaneously — and you can get it for $100 instead of $200 through Sunday, April 4th, at 2:59AM ET (Saturday, April 3rd, at 11:59PM PT) when you use the offer code VOX at checkout.

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nomad’s Base Station Pro Qi wireless charger houses multiple Aira FreePower charging coils that allow for a thin design without compromising performance. Its design helps it waste less energy and generate less excess heat compared to most other options. $100 at Nomad

Save up to $150 on Samsung’s Galaxy S21

B&H Photo is currently offering the best prices on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 phone that’s carrier unlocked and works with most carriers globally. The S21 with 256GB of storage is available in the phantom gray color for $700. This is notable because it’s the same price as the 128GB version at Amazon right now.

18% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The most affordable model in the S21 line has a 6.2-inch 1080p screen and refresh rates up to 120Hz. $700 at B&H Photo

Get a year of 1Password’s family subscription for half off

Verge readers can save on 1Password’s password manager for the entire family (up to five people, including those who might live in a different household). One year of the service usually costs $60, but new users can sign up now and spend just $30 over the course of a year. The monthly cost is just $2.50 to get individual access to the app on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows 10, or browser. This deal expires on April 15th.

1Password (one-year family subscription) Verge readers who haven’t tried 1Password before can save 50 percent on a family subscription each month for up to a year. You’ll pay $2.50 per month. 1Password