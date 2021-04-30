You can save up to $147 on a preorder for the latest M1 iPad Pro or iMac

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Following the official reveal last week of the new model refreshes for the iMac and iPad Pros, all of which are powered by Apple’s own silicon — the M1 chip — preorders began for all three products today.

As spotted first by 9to5Toys, Expercom is offering an incentive if you pre-purchase any of the three new M1 products, with up to $147 in savings available depending on the configuration you select, making this the first time any of these three brand-new products have seen a discount yet.

The base M1 iMac is available for preorder at Expercom for as low as $1,233 ($66 off); this configuration includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As noted previously, the configurations vary, but there are price reductions for multiple configurations.

The 2021 iPad Pros are the first in Apple’s tablet line to include the M1 processor. The 11-inch iPad Pro is more affordable with a starting price of $799. But Expercom is offering the base model, which includes 128GB of storage with Wi-Fi only, for $750 — $49 off its usual starting price. You can also select the option to get more storage or 5G network support, all of which vary in price depending on which configuration you choose.

iPad Pro (2021, Wi-Fi, 256GB) $1,149

$1,199

5% off Apple’s latest iPad Pro also comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt, however, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available. $1,149 at Walmart

Along with the 11-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch model also receives a model refresh, which includes the M1 chip. This flagship tablet has a new Liquid Retina XDR Mini LED screen and starts at $1,099 for the base 128GB storage configuration with Wi-Fi only. But you can get this particular model for $1,032 at Expercom with up to $147 off if you get the highest storage configuration plus Wi-Fi and cellular support.

Mother’s Day is coming up; if you are looking for a good gift to give your mother, an Amazon Echo Show 8 might be a good gadget for consideration. Usually $130, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have the device on sale for $105. If you’re looking for more Mother’s Day gift ideas, be sure to check out our Mother’s Day 2021 Gift Guide.