LG’s QHD gaming monitor is a great upgrade for $300

If you ask me, $300 for a QHD gaming monitor that has Nvidia’s G-Sync compatibility and a fantastic IPS panel is a great price. That’s how much LG’s UltraGear 27-inch QHD model costs — down $100 from its usual price at B&H Photo and Amazon. This monitor has a subtle design and slim bezels, and in terms of features, it has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and covers 99 percent of the sRGB color spectrum. In terms of ports, it has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm output for desktop speakers or headphones.

For those lucky enough to have gotten a new Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card, or a powerful AMD GPU for their PC, or who have an Xbox Series X, a 1440p gaming monitor like this is a must-own piece of tech. Games will look better, and everything else will look sharper than ever.

If you have a car trip coming up and no easy way to keep your phone charged, check out iOttie’s deals at Amazon on Qi wireless charging phone mounts. These are simple dashboard mounts to keep your phone within view, but they pack in a wireless charging coil that seems much easier than fidgeting for a cable while your eyes should be on the road. These normally sell for $55, but they’re $20 off right now. You can either get a dashboard mount that sticks on via a suction cup or a mount that hangs on to your car’s CD slot or air vent.

The AirFly Pro Bluetooth receiver / transmitter from Twelve South is $41 right now at Amazon (usually $55). This model got top marks from Dieter Bohn compared to a few other popular transmitters that make it easier to pair your Bluetooth headphones to, say, in-flight entertainment or tech like a Nintendo Switch. Unlike some others, it features USB-C recharging and long battery life. In addition, its 3.5mm cord is integrated, so you won’t fear losing it. I know most of us still aren’t flying around right now, but this could be a good gadget investment for the future.

