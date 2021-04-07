Western Digital’s fast 1TB NVMe SSD is $50 off at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Western Digital’s 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD with PCIe 4.0 support in compatible motherboards is cheaper than ever at B&H Photo and the company’s own site. It originally sold for $230, but you can get one now for $180. There are cheaper SSDs that have 1TB of storage, but this is a good deal if you want an SSD that’s capable of far faster transfer speeds than most others. Western Digital claims it can achieve up to 7,000MB/s read speeds and 5,300MB/s write speeds when it’s mounted into a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0, which only a few do at this point. But it’ll work in any motherboard with an M.2 slot, just not at those aforementioned speeds.

Given that the PS5 has a PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot for storage expansion, it’s possible that this might be a perfect fit for the console once it’s patched to support expandable storage. That’s supposed to happen later this summer.

Through April 12th, the service Movies Anywhere is offering a promotion that’ll net you a free movie when you purchase one. It’s like a buy one, get one deal, except the list of eligible movies you can get on the house is fairly small. Still, a free movie is a free movie. And if you’re considering buying elsewhere, there are some good reasons to snag them through Movies Anywhere instead, like the Screen Pass feature that lets you lend your library of flicks to someone else. Another big perk is that it can bring in movies purchased through other services, like Apple, Google, or Microsoft, making it easy to see everything you’ve bought across multiple platforms.

To get the free movie, you’ll need to log in with a Movies Anywhere account, purchase a movie, then use the code you’ll find in your inbox to redeem one for free. There are some titles that aren’t eligible for this promo, so before you buy, check out the fine print at the bottom of this page. You’ll have until April 26th at 11:59PM ET to redeem your free movie.

Movies Anywhere free movie promo If you buy an eligible movie through Movies Anywhere, the service will send a code to your inbox that you can use to redeem for a free film. Movies Anywhere

If you have an Oculus Quest game on your wishlist, you’ll be able to save 25 percent on one title if you purchase it through the mobile app (iOS, Android) and enter the code mobile25. This deal appeared on CheapAssGamer, and I was able to successfully apply it to a game that was in my cart. It’s not a huge discount, but it can reduce the sting of buying a full-priced game. If you more recently got a Quest or Quest 2 VR headset, there are a bunch of good options you can use this code on. My colleague Sam Byford compiled a few favorites right here. Alternatively, you can use the code to save on the $20 Virtual Desktop app, so you’ll be able to stream your PC VR games to your headset.