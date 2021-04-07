Humble Bundle’s latest offer packs in over $150 worth of VR games for $15

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Humble Bundle has launched its latest bundle of games that collects proceeds and sends them to a charity of your choosing. This one’s full of nothing but VR titles, and the minimum contribution required to get everything in the bundle is just $15. Of course, since it’s for charity, spend more if you feel compelled to. The bundle contains the following games, all of which are redeemable on Steam:

Borderlands 2 VR

Job Simulator

Sairento VR

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Swords of Gurrah

Espire VR

Detached

These games will work on wired headsets that support Steam VR, which includes the Valve Index, Oculus Rift S, HTC’s Vive, and more. There’s an easy way to get these games running if you have a wireless Oculus Quest or Quest 2 headset. Just follow our guide on how you can play PC VR games like the ones above.

This bundle will be available until Wednesday, April 21st.

Update, 2:20PM ET April 7th: Humble Bundle doesn’t include the game Arizona Sunshine in the offer, as it originally suggested it would, so I removed it from the post.