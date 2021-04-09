Grab a full year of PlayStation Plus for only $27

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This story is part of a group of stories called

If you managed to get your hands on a PS5 — or you own a PS4 — and you want to renew your PlayStation Plus membership, Eneba is offering a great deal, with an added discount to readers of The Verge. Now until Sunday, April 11th, if you’re in the United States you can grab a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus for $27.30. And Verge readers in the US can get an extra discount of $2.37 by entering the code APRILVERGE at checkout.

PlayStation Plus is a great subscription for PS4 and PS5 owners. Aside from the ability to play non-free-to-play titles online with friends, a subscription to the service also includes regular discounts to the PlayStation Store, a list of free games each month, and if you own a PS5, you get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection.

PlayStation Plus membership (one year) $27

$60

56% off Prices taken at time of publishing. PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 gamers to play games online and receive free games each month along with discounts on the PS Store. Verge readers can get a one-year subscription at Eneba for $27 if you enter code APRILVERGE at checkout. $27 at Eneba

Even though the first-generation Oculus Quest is nearly two years old, with a successor already available, it is still a good VR headset that does not require a console or gaming PC. You can get the original Quest headset for $199 at Oculus’ direct website. This price nets you a refurbished model in “as good as new” condition, 64GB of storage, and a one-year warranty.

Oculus Quest (refurbished) $199

$399

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The first-generation Oculus Quest has a tetherless design and allows you to play VR games without additional hardware. $199 at Oculus

As part of a new April patch, you can now fire up your Xbox One or Series X / S and have the option to play Halo: The Master Chief Collection with a mouse and keyboard. If you need a copy of the game, you can grab a digital copy of The Master Chief Collection for $20 at Microsoft or Walmart.

Speaking of exclusive discounts for Verge readers, 1Password is offering a big discount on a family subscription to its service until Thursday, April 15th. Normally $5 per month, new users can get a one-year subscription for half the price, bringing the monthly price down to $2.50. You’ll find the discount when you create your account.

1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people (not restricted in your household) individual access to 1Password’s services, such as password management and 1GB of storage, which you can use to store sensitive documents and information securely.

1Password Family Subscrption $3

$5

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people (not restricted in your household) individual access to 1Password’s services, such as password management and 1GB of storage. $3 at 1Password