Enjoy these limited-time tech and gaming discounts

We’ve reached the weekend, and the start of another month. Sayonara, April, and hello to May. The past few days at The Verge have been some of the best tech deals so far this year, like the now-expired deal that knocked $150 off the Apple Watch Series 6, putting it lower in price than even the Apple Watch SE. That one sold out in just a few hours, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come again soon.

Not all of the best sales of the week have ended. You can save on PC games in celebration of Golden Week in Japan, and get $80 off a Google Nest Wifi bundle, to name a couple of examples. Find even more below.

Save up to $147 on a preorder of a new M1 iPad Pro or iMac

Apple announced that the new iPad Pro and the colorful iMacs will begin shipping on May 21st. You can preorder all of those here. But you’d like to save some money on preordering, right? The site Expercom is hosting exclusive deals, knocking as much as $147 off preorders of the new 11-inch iPad Pro or iMac. These might not last for long.

Apple iMac with M1 chip $1,233

$1,299

6% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s latest iMac refresh includes a revamped design and features the tech giant’s M1 processor. $1,233 at Expercom

Save $80 on a Google Nest Wifi bundle through Saturday, May 1st

For the rest of Saturday, May 1st, Adorama is hosting a great deal on Google’s Nest Wifi router and a Point extender. You can get it for $189, which is $80 less than the bundle usually costs. Just enter the offer code EXTRAOFF80 at the checkout page to save.

With these two mesh Wi-Fi devices running in tandem, you should be able to blanket your apartment or home in reliable wireless coverage. Outside of a sale, the router usually costs $169 itself, with the Point costing another $149, so you’re saving a considerable amount of cash. This deal will end Saturday, May 1st, at 11:59PM ET.

Google Nest Wifi router bundle $189

$269

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s Nest Wifi router and Point extender have an unassuming design. The router has two Ethernet ports, while the Point can be used like a smart speaker. Enter the code EXTRAOFF80 at checkout to save. $189 at Adorama

Get PC games on sale in celebration of Golden Week

If you aren’t busy enough plowing through your backlog and want some new games on Steam, check out the store’s Golden Week sale, lasting through May 6th at 1PM ET. There are too many games on sale to list here, but a few of the standouts include Death Stranding for $24 (usually $60), Persona 4 Golden for $14 (usually $20), several games in the Yakuza franchises, Nier: Automata for $20 (usually $40), and much more.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are back down to $278

Sony’s excellent flagship wireless headphones are easy to recommend because of their great sound quality, effective noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life, and comfort. I personally think those features are worth paying the full asking price ($349) for. But, the whole reason why I’m mentioning them in this newsletter is because they’re $72 cheaper than usual at a few retailers — likely for a limited time.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $278

$350

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones improve on their popular predecessors with new features like multipoint pairing and automatic speech detection. They retain the same excellent comfort and top-notch sound quality. At Adorama, you can get this deal with a powerbank included for no extra cost. $278 at Amazon

$278 at Adorama

$278 at Best Buy

This Switch Pro controller includes Super Mario Odyssey for $100

At Walmart, you can snag the best controller available for the Switch, Nintendo’s Switch Pro, for $100. As for why it’s that price instead of its regular $69, well, it comes with a digital download of Super Mario Odyssey for the Switch, a $60 value on its own. So, this deal is like paying just $50 for each of them, saving $30 on the bundle.

Nintendo Switch Pro controller with Super Mario Odyssey game $100 Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo now sells a version of the Switch Pro controller that includes a download code for Super Mario Odyssey. The controller normally costs $70 on its own, and the game is usually another $60. $100 at Walmart