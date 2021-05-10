Razer PC gaming gear is up to 25 percent off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Best Buy has an attractive deal on Razer gaming gear, including headsets, keyboards, mice, and mouse pads. If you buy any two listed on the site, you’ll get 20 percent off the total at checkout. But if you get three, you’ll get 25 percent off the total. This deal seems especially great if you just got a gaming PC and are looking to get set up with all of the peripherals you need. For around $50, you can get the BlackShark V2 wired headset, the excellent Viper ambidextrous mouse, or the DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse. Near the $100 level, you’ll be opened up to deals on wireless gaming mice, keyboards, and more.

Digital storefront Eneba is selling copies of Resident Evil Village for PC (redeemable on Steam) for around $43 when you use the offer code REVILLAGE (per Slickdeals). This game just came out last week, and it regularly costs $60 for a new copy. Slickdeals’ page says this deal has expired, but the offer code still worked at the time of publishing.

Resident Evil Village $43

$60

29% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Resident Evil Village is the latest installment in the horror gaming franchise. It’s the direct sequel to RE7, and you assume the role of Ethan Winters, a guy who just can’t catch a break. $43 at Eneba (Steam PC)

I’m resurfacing a good deal from last week on the Apple Watch SE that’s still happening at B&H Photo. You can get the Nike edition of the 40mm Watch with GPS and LTE connectivity for $289. This configuration usually costs $329, so you’re getting a decent discount. Considering this is just $10 more than the GPS model, it’s a no-brainer of an upgrade.

Even as the Series 6 drops in price (we saw the all-red 40mm GPS model selling for $250 a few weeks ago), this is still a good deal because of the cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch SE (40mm) $289

$329

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with similar features and design as the flagship Series 6. $289 at B&H Photo (LTE)