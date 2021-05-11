Logitech’s Magic Keyboard alternative is $30 off at multiple retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Unless you’re willing to shell out for the Apple Magic Keyboard, Logitech’s Folio Touch might be your best bet for turning your second-gen, 11-inch iPad Pro into a laptop. Right now, both Amazon and Best Buy are taking $30 off the well-regarded keyboard case, rendering it one of the best sales we’ve seen on the device in recent months. In addition to the dedicated trackpad and a fabric-like finish, Logitech’s offering features like backlit keys, iPadOS integration, and more protection than you’ll get from any of Apple’s proprietary offerings. It’s heavy, sure, but the added heft is a small price to pay when compared to the cost of a replacement screen.

Logitech Folio Touch keyboard case $130

$160

19% off Prices taken at time of publishing. With iPadOS integration, space for the Apple Pencil, and a dedicated trackpad, the Logitech Folio Touch represents a solid choice for second-gen iPad Pro users looking for an alternative to Apple’s pricey keyboard cases. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

It’s hard to talk about platforming without mentioning the most iconic plumber in existence (and for good reason). Luckily, if you happened to have missed Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario’s latest 3D romp for the Nintendo Switch, you can pick up a physical copy of the game for $10 off at Amazon or Walmart. Like the last time it went on sale, today’s deal will likely only be available for a limited time, meaning now is your chance to nab the enhanced Wii U port and its feline-focused expansion before the price jumps up again.

Sony’s next-gen 1000XM4 earbuds may be just around the corner, but if you’re looking to pick up a budget-based pair of fitness earbuds, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are all still offering a sizable, 51-percent discount on the Sony WF-SP800N, bringing Sony’s mid-tier wireless earbuds to $98. They don’t sound quite as detailed as the Sony 1000XM3 — nor did they make our list of the best wireless earbuds — but they pack formidable lows and proper sweat resistance, giving them a slight edge over the 1000XM3 at the gym.