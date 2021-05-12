Razer’s Blade 15 Base gaming laptop is $400 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Best Buy is hosting a one-day flash sale on a few items, and its small assortment of gaming laptops stood out from the rest. The Razer Blade 15 Base seems like a good midrange laptop with its hexa-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, and 16GB of RAM. This model costs $1,100 today only, down from $1,500. In terms of other noteworthy specs, it has a 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Thunderbolt 3 for fast data transfer, or to connect to the company’s own external GPU enclosure.

It’s a bit disappointing that it comes with a paltry 256GB of storage, though it has an extra M.2 slot available to stick in another NVMe or SATA M.2 SSD. You can check out Razer’s page for more detailed specs of this specific laptop model right here, which lists it at $200 more than this deal at Best Buy.

If you’re okay with a gaming laptop that makes no effort to look subtle, Asus’ ROG Strix G15 isn’t a bad deal at $850, also at Best Buy (normally $1,000). Compared to Razer’s laptop above, this one has the same processor, but with a bigger 512GB SSD and a slightly faster 144Hz refresh rate display. Though, it likely won’t be as good for gaming since its Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti is a notch below the 1660 Ti in terms of performance, and it has half the amount of RAM as Razer’s option above. Still, this seems like a fine machine if you don’t play the most graphically demanding games.

A speedy USB-C wall adapter is a good thing to have on hand for your Android phone, iPhone, or any other device like a Nintendo Switch or a laptop that can recharge from the reversible plug. RavPower has a two-pack of its 20W USB-C adapters selling for just $11.69 (before tax) at Amazon by clipping the 10 percent off coupon located right beneath its listing price. Many power-hungry devices require more than 20W to recharge at full speed, but these are a perfect fit for most phones — especially the latest iPhones, which don’t include a charger with purchase. Apple sells one separately, but it costs $20 for one instead of nearly half that price for two.

Lastly, Daily Steals is offering a good deal on the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage. You can get the “not pink” version of the phone that’s new with a one-year warranty from Google for $240 by using the offer code VERGEPXL3 at checkout. Despite being a few years old at this point, this phone still has good photography chops and it will be among the first devices to get the upgrade to Android 12 software later this year (though it will likely be the last major update coming to this phone, security patches aside). Check out Dieter Bohn’s original review here for photo samples and more.

