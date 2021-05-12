Save up to $100 on some of the best 4K TVs at eBay

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There’s a great site-wide deal happening for a limited time at eBay on, well, a lot of things. The offer code PICKSUMMER15 is active through May 16th (ending 11:59PM PT) and knocks 15 percent off your purchase total when applied (via Android Police). The code will automatically show up at checkout when you have eligible products in your cart, but you’ll need to check the box to activate it. The terms state that you can use it two times, which is impressive.

To receive the maximum $100 discount, you’ll need to spend more than $666. With that in mind, purchasing a 4K TV with this deal seems like a smart idea.

We scoured eBay’s various pages to find which products are eligible for discounts, and the TVs on offer were better than expected. In fact, we found a few models included in news editor Chris Welch’s guide for the best gaming TV to pair with a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, though it’s not clear how much stock is available for each model. Also, the final price might not be the lowest we’ve seen on these models, but they’re better than what other retailers are currently offering.

First up is TCL’s 65-inch 6-series Mini LED QLED 4K TV (model 65R635). It’s listed for $1,100 on eBay, but this offer code brings it down by $100 before taxes take effect. The QLED TV features 120Hz support in 1440p resolution — which the Xbox Series X supports — but it tops out at 60Hz for 4K gameplay. It also supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM).

TCL 6-Series QLED TV (65-inch) $1,000

$1,100

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Though it can’t quite reach 120Hz in 4K, the TCL 6-Series has tremendous picture quality that punches well above its price. It also supports VRR, ALLM, and other next-gen console specialties. $1,000 at eBay

If you want to upgrade to an OLED, LG’s 55-inch CX model is $1,296 once the offer code goes into effect. The LG CX features a brilliant OLED display and HDMI 2.1 support, which opens the door to 4K resolution displaying up to 120Hz. Like the above TCL model, it also supports VRR and ALLM.

LG CX (55-inch) $1,297

$1,499

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s CX series OLEDs have a gorgeous picture with perfect blacks — plus four HDMI 2.1 ports that are all ready for Xbox Series X and PS5 features such as 120Hz gaming in 4K. $1,297 at eBay

The most high-end option we found — it retails for $1,698, post discount — was Samsung’s 55-inch Neo QLED QN90A 4K TV. It’s the company’s first series of LCD TVs to use Mini LED backlighting tech, which results in better contrast and higher brightness. It also has an HDMI 2.1 port, allowing for a powerful PC or gaming console and 4K support at up to 120Hz.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90A (55-inch) $1,698

$1,800

6% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are the company’s flagships for 2021 with Mini LED backlighting for improved contrast and brightness that can outshine any OLED. They’ve got HDMI 2.1 and a new Game Bar with shortcuts for features like VRR and aspect ratio. $1,698 at eBay