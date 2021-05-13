Microsoft’s foldable Surface Duo is now the cost of a normal phone

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve been curious about checking out the Microsoft Surface Duo foldable Android phone but didn’t want to pay its original $1,399 price — first off, I get you. The good news is that you no longer have to pay such a high cost to get one. Wellbots is selling the unlocked Surface Duo with 128GB of storage that works on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile for just $690.

Verge readers can score this deal by using the offer code THEVERGEDUO at checkout. Residents outside of California and New York won’t be charged tax on this purchase. If you want to double the storage, you can get the 256GB Surface Duo for $790.

This phone released in September 2020 to less-than-stellar reception from Dieter Bohn. In his review, he praised the battery life, the great design of the hardware, and of course, the delight in running two apps at once. The high price was a big roadblock, but even though the price is lower today, you’ll likely find that its camera isn’t competitive with other similarly priced flagship Android phones. Still, you might be able to overlook its flaws because it’s a unique device that’s now in fire sale territory.

Before I move on, I wanted to mention that BuyDig is selling the Surface Duo for $699 and the purchase includes a set of LG Tone wireless earbuds. However, this version of the phone works only on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Hori’s Split Pad Pro controller is a great alternative for people who find the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con uncomfortable to use. Normally $50, the midnight blue color is $40.50 at Amazon, which is a good price. Hori’s Joy-Con replacements can turn your Switch into a more ergonomic device that should make it easier to endure long Monster Hunter: Rise sessions. These don’t contain a battery, HD rumble motors, or motion sensors. To that end, they can’t be used when they aren’t attached to the Switch, so keep that in mind.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds in white are $50 (normally $80) today at Best Buy. Anker claims up to seven hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 28 hours of total playback from the battery inside of its included Qi wireless charging case that can also recharge via USB-C. I can’t attest to the sound quality for these, but the silicone ear tips should ensure a relatively comfortable fit that blocks out some outside noise.

