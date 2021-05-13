Get an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $160 at Woot

The Google Pixel 3 was one of the best Android phones of 2018, and though it might not be the showstopper it once was, it’s a standout if you can find it for the right price. Thankfully, if you’re looking to upgrade or take the plunge into the Android ecosystem, Woot is currently offering a 64GB, unlocked version of the Pixel 3 for $160 — a discount of $240.
Despite its age, the Pixel 3 remains more than capable with its Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone lacks a headphone jack and its bezels aren’t exactly small, but it packs a 5.5-inch OLED display and a terrific 12-megapixel rear camera, one capable of capturing vibrant shots and decent low-light photos. The Pixel 3’s dual front-facing cameras even churn out wide-angle selfies, while its support for wireless charging makes it one of the cheapest phones outside of the ZTE Blade 11 Prime to do so.
Right now, Woot is selling the pink Verizon model, however, it’s compatible with most other US carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. Additionally, despite Google discontinuing the Pixel 3 in March, the phone will continue to receive software updates — including Android 12 — through October 2021. If you’re looking for a budget phone and the Pixel 4A is still outside your price range, it’s hard to go wrong with the Google Pixel 3.