Razer’s PC gaming starter kit is just $69 at Walmart

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At Walmart, the Power Up Bundle from Razer, which contains its Viper ambidextrous mouse, the Kraken X Lite headset, and Cynosa Lite keyboard, is $69 (via Slickdeals). This kit was originally priced at $160 but usually sells for around $100. This could be a great gift for anyone looking for affordable accessories to complement their PC build. You can spend a lot on the best gaming mice, gaming headsets, and on a keyboard. But if you or the recipient of this kit isn’t picky, this should be a good fit.

Razer Power Up Bundle $69

$160

57% off Razer’s three-piece PC gaming kit includes the Cynosa Lite wired gaming keyboard, the Kraken X Lite headset, and the Viper ambidextrous mouse. This bundle usually costs around $100. $69 at Walmart

Mesh Wi-Fi routers from Amazon’s Eero 6 lineup are discounted both at Amazon and at Best Buy. Just one router is $103 instead of $129, but if you want a Wi-Fi router and an extender to cover more space with Wi-Fi signal, that’s $159, down from $199. Both of these options are good for small living spaces without a bunch of devices that don’t require being hard-wired to Ethernet. (Note: the Eero 6 router has two Ethernet ports, while extenders have none.)

However, if you live in a bigger place or you want to ensure that all of your favorite gadgets are wired in instead of using Wi-Fi, get the three-pack of Eero 6 routers at Amazon for $279.

LG’s 65-inch CX OLED 4K TV is $1,896 at a few retailers, which is the same price that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. Amazon currently has this price, as does Costco, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. This TV model is well-suited to handle any kind of content, with unparalleled picture quality and contrast. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports, so you’ll be able to get up to a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution in devices that support it, like the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

LG CX OLED $1,300

$1,400

8% off LG’s CX OLED TV features Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technologies and a low 1ms response time, so you’ll avoid seeing screen tearing and other visual artifacts. Additionally, with its HDMI 2.1 ports, the PS5 and Xbox Series X can display beyond 60 frames per second. $1,300 at Best Buy (48-inch)

$1,950 at Costco (65-inch, membership required)

If you want to save $20 or so on the Apple AirPods Pro and you don’t mind betting on a refurbished set, Best Buy is selling certified refurbs for $170. The page description says that this model includes small and large silicone ear tips, a wireless charging case, and a Lightning to USB-C cable for recharging. The most affordable price for a new set is $197, but we’ve seen them sell new for $189 regularly. If you can’t wait, this deal at Best Buy might be worth checking out.

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished) $155

$249

38% off Normally $249 new, Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds with noise cancellation are available refurbished at Woot for $155. These include a charging case, the AirPods Pro themselves, and a Lightning to USB-C cable. $155 at Woot

Cadence of Hyrule, the rhythm-based Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch, is available digitally at Walmart for a good price (via Slickdeals). You can get the base game and its season pass that includes downloadable content for just $23.59 at Walmart (normally $40). If you like the older top-down Zelda games, this is an interesting twist on the formula that was made in collaboration with the team that made Crypt of the NecroDancer.

Cadence of Hyrule and Season Pass $23

$40

43% off Cadence of Hyrule is a game in the Legend of Zelda franchise that’s like no other. You move on a grid to the beat of a song, attacking on time to stay a step ahead of your enemies. $23 at Walmart