Razer’s PC gaming starter kit is just $69 at Walmart

At Walmart, the Power Up Bundle from Razer, which contains its Viper ambidextrous mouse, the Kraken X Lite headset, and Cynosa Lite keyboard, is $69 (via Slickdeals). This kit was originally priced at $160 but usually sells for around $100. This could be a great gift for anyone looking for affordable accessories to complement their PC build. You can spend a lot on the best gaming mice, gaming headsets, and on a keyboard. But if you or the recipient of this kit isn’t picky, this should be a good fit.
Mesh Wi-Fi routers from Amazon’s Eero 6 lineup are discounted both at Amazon and at Best Buy. Just one router is $103 instead of $129, but if you want a Wi-Fi router and an extender to cover more space with Wi-Fi signal, that’s $159, down from $199. Both of these options are good for small living spaces without a bunch of devices that don’t require being hard-wired to Ethernet. (Note: the Eero 6 router has two Ethernet ports, while extenders have none.)
However, if you live in a bigger place or you want to ensure that all of your favorite gadgets are wired in instead of using Wi-Fi, get the three-pack of Eero 6 routers at Amazon for $279.
LG’s 65-inch CX OLED 4K TV is $1,896 at a few retailers, which is the same price that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. Amazon currently has this price, as does Costco, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. This TV model is well-suited to handle any kind of content, with unparalleled picture quality and contrast. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports, so you’ll be able to get up to a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution in devices that support it, like the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.
If you want to save $20 or so on the Apple AirPods Pro and you don’t mind betting on a refurbished set, Best Buy is selling certified refurbs for $170. The page description says that this model includes small and large silicone ear tips, a wireless charging case, and a Lightning to USB-C cable for recharging. The most affordable price for a new set is $197, but we’ve seen them sell new for $189 regularly. If you can’t wait, this deal at Best Buy might be worth checking out.
Cadence of Hyrule, the rhythm-based Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch, is available digitally at Walmart for a good price (via Slickdeals). You can get the base game and its season pass that includes downloadable content for just $23.59 at Walmart (normally $40). If you like the older top-down Zelda games, this is an interesting twist on the formula that was made in collaboration with the team that made Crypt of the NecroDancer.
