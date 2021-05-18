You can get a new, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro for 23 percent off at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Woot is hosting a good deal on the iPhone 11 Pro, 2019’s high-end iPhone model. It debuted for $1,000, but Prime members can get one new and unlocked for $770. At this price, you’ll get a 64GB phone in either midnight green or silver. If you want more storage, the 256GB model costs $890, which is 23 percent off its original price. All the way at the top sits the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro for $1,000, a $350 discount.

iPhone 11 Pro $770

$1,000

23% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s 2019 flagship iPhone has the A13 Bionic processor and works with most carriers. Included in the box are EarPods, a USB-C power adapter, and a Lightning to USB-C cable. $770 at Woot

Google I/O 2021 kicks off later today, and we expect to see more on its upcoming Android 12 software. One such phone that’ll be among the first to be able to run it is the Google Pixel 3, and you can get that device for just $160 new at Woot. We covered this deal recently, but it’s still happening and it’s still very good if you want a phone that has broad carrier support, an IP68 waterproof build, and of course, a great camera.

Google Pixel 3 $160

$400

61% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Google Pixel 3 isn’t Google’s newest flagship, sure, but the budget device offers wireless charging, support through 2021, and an excellent camera for the price. $160 at Woot

The Pixel 3 XL is also discounted at Woot, costing just $215. It has a bigger display than the Pixel 3, and it’s in QHD resolution instead of FHD. It also has a bigger battery and more screen real estate. Otherwise, it’s a very similar phone.

Google Pixel 3 XL $215

$500

57% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Released in 2018, the Google Pixel 3 XL is a solid contender for a smartphone that includes great cameras at a competitive price. $215 at Daily Steals

Digital storefront Eneba is offering a sizable discount on a $100 Xbox gift card. Go to this page, hit “Buy Now” and then enter the code XBOX100USD to save around $13. If you don’t have Game Pass Ultimate and still prefer to buy games, or you want to gift this to someone else, this is a good value. This gift card can also be used to purchase downloadable content, and anything else available on the Microsoft Store.

Xbox Gift Card ($100) $86

$100

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. With an Xbox gift card, you can buy Xbox games, downloadable content, and more from the Microsoft Store on your console or PC. $86 at Eneba

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 2-in-1 laptop is discounted at Best Buy. Originally $529, it’s down to $329 today. Amazon currently lists this model for about $450. This isn’t one of the fastest Chromebook models currently available (it has an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of somewhat sluggish eMMC storage), but it offers a few good features for the price. You’ll get a 14-inch 1080p display that can rotate to act more like a tablet, an SD card slot, and a backlit keyboard.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 $329

$529

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Asus’ 14-inch Chromebook Flip C433 is a 2-in-1 laptop that has an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and handy features like an SD card slot and a backlit keyboard. $329 at Best Buy