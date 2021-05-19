Roku’s Streambar is $100 today

Roku’s Streambar is one of the few double-duty soundbars out there that can also connect to your TV to stream TV shows and movies in 4K HDR from all sorts of services, like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and more. If that sounds appealing to you, this compact 14-inch soundbar is just $100 at a variety of retailers today, costing $30 less than usual. The Streambar has four full-range drivers, and on its back is an HDMI port, an optical audio port, and a USB port. This soundbar can be wall mounted.
Acer’s excellent 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 is $429 at Best Buy, down from $629. My colleague Monica Chin rates the Spin 713 as the best Chromebook you can currently buy because of its 3:2 aspect ratio QHD display, a backlit keyboard that’s comfortable to type on, and a processor capable of handling a heavy load of tabs with no slowdown. We’ve occasionally seen it sell for $529, but this is a much better deal that seems to be exclusive to Best Buy.
If you’re a Costco member, you can get a good deal on the Apple Watch SE. This model usually sells for $270, but members can buy the 40mm model with GPS connectivity for $240. This $30 price cut might not be worth getting a membership for on its own, but current Costco shoppers might want to check this deal out. You can also get $30 off the larger 44mm-sized SE, costing $270 instead of $300 at Costco.
The Chernobyl miniseries from HBO is available on UHD Blu-ray disc with a collectible steelbook case at Best Buy for $30, down from its usual $45 price. These discs will work with standard Blu-ray players that aren’t capable of true 4K output, and it includes a digital copy of the show. This specific bundle is exclusive to Best Buy, and it costs a few dollars less than the standard version available at other retailers that doesn’t include such a hauntingly clever case design inspired by The Scream by Edvard Munch.
