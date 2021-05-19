Roku’s Streambar is $100 today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Roku’s Streambar is one of the few double-duty soundbars out there that can also connect to your TV to stream TV shows and movies in 4K HDR from all sorts of services, like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and more. If that sounds appealing to you, this compact 14-inch soundbar is just $100 at a variety of retailers today, costing $30 less than usual. The Streambar has four full-range drivers, and on its back is an HDMI port, an optical audio port, and a USB port. This soundbar can be wall mounted.

24% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

$100 at B&H Photo

Acer’s excellent 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 is $429 at Best Buy, down from $629. My colleague Monica Chin rates the Spin 713 as the best Chromebook you can currently buy because of its 3:2 aspect ratio QHD display, a backlit keyboard that’s comfortable to type on, and a processor capable of handling a heavy load of tabs with no slowdown. We’ve occasionally seen it sell for $529, but this is a much better deal that seems to be exclusive to Best Buy.

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Chromebook Spin 713 is our choice for the best Chromebook to buy in 2021. Now $629 at Best Buy. $429 at Best Buy

If you’re a Costco member, you can get a good deal on the Apple Watch SE. This model usually sells for $270, but members can buy the 40mm model with GPS connectivity for $240. This $30 price cut might not be worth getting a membership for on its own, but current Costco shoppers might want to check this deal out. You can also get $30 off the larger 44mm-sized SE, costing $270 instead of $300 at Costco.

12% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with similar features and design as the flagship Series 6. $240 at Costco

The Chernobyl miniseries from HBO is available on UHD Blu-ray disc with a collectible steelbook case at Best Buy for $30, down from its usual $45 price. These discs will work with standard Blu-ray players that aren’t capable of true 4K output, and it includes a digital copy of the show. This specific bundle is exclusive to Best Buy, and it costs a few dollars less than the standard version available at other retailers that doesn’t include such a hauntingly clever case design inspired by The Scream by Edvard Munch.

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This HBO miniseries is centered around the nuclear reactor meltdown at Chernobyl. It contains four UHD Blu-ray discs and comes in a special edition steelbook case. It also includes a digital copy. $30 at Best Buy