Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are $90 off at eBay

About once a month, Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones get a $72 price cut at a few retailers. But today, there’s a $90 discount happening at eBay that brings the price down to just $260 for a new set in black. This excellent deal comes from eBay seller Pro-Distributing, which has a 98.9 percent positive feedback rating. Orders placed today should arrive next week.

My colleague Chris Welch reviewed this model, and the review title sums up what you need to know about the XM4 headphones: the best noise-canceling headphones get better. They look similar to the previous generation XM3, but the newer model has the ability to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously and to pause music automatically when you take the headphones off, then resume once they’re placed back on your head. They’re improved in small but meaningful ways that make them worth upgrading to compared to the now-cheaper XM3 headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $260

$350

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones improve on their popular predecessors with new features like multipoint pairing and automatic speech detection. They retain the same excellent comfort and top-notch sound quality. $260 at eBay

Apple’s brand-new, redesigned Siri Remote for the Apple TV is $9 off at Verizon. You can get one for $50 from the wireless carrier (via MacRumors). This one replaces the older style remote that has the glass-covered trackpad.

Apple Siri Remote $50

$59

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s Siri Remote is included with the latest Apple TV 4K, but it’s also compatible with the 2017 model and the Apple TV HD. It has an iPod-style scroll wheel, a five-way click pad, touch controls, and more. $50 at Verizon

If you’re on the hunt for something more fitting for the warmer months than Sony’s over-ear headphones above, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus might be a better choice. These truly wireless earbuds are $100 today at Amazon in red, white, black, or blue. This isn’t the first time that the Buds Plus have dropped to this low price, and outside of this sale it’s common to find them for around $110 or slightly more. Still, it’s an opportunity to have your pick at whichever color you want for a deal.

This model has great battery life, a lightweight and comfortable design, and reviewer Chris Welch noted that their microphones are vastly improved for taking phone calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $100

$150

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Galaxy Buds Plus are a successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the Galaxy Buds. $100 at Amazon

Several retro and remastered games are discounted on the PlayStation Store — 244 games in all. If you’re looking to boost your PS4 or PS5 library with some modern classics, head to Sony’s site for some very good deals. Shadow of the Colossus is half-price at $10, and Shenmue I & II costs $7.50, to name some examples.

Google’s overpriced Pixel Stand Qi wireless charger for most modern Pixel phones is a little less costly today at Woot. It originally sold for $79, but you can get one new for $38, which is comparatively a great deal. Wireless chargers for phones tend to cost far less than this, but fast 10W wireless charging for your Pixel phone can only happen on the Pixel Stand.

Google Pixel Stand $38

$80

53% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Google’s Pixel Stand Qi wireless charger supports 10W wireless recharging for the Pixel 3 and newer (excluding the Pixel 3A and 4A). $38 at Woot