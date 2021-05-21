The Mac Mini with the M1 processor is $100 off at multiple retailers

The colorful, 2021 iMac might become the desktop of choice for most people, however, when it comes to flexibility, few products rival the 2020 Mac Mini. It’s fast and functional, and right now, you can pick up the base configuration at Costco (membership required) or Amazon for $600, its lowest price yet. The discounted, 8GB model is built upon Apple’s eight-core M1 chip and includes 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6. It’s also remarkably quiet, though, it lacks a wide selection of ports and doesn’t support external GPUs, a notable downgrade from previous Mac models. Still, the drawbacks don’t render the M1 iMac any less of a deal.
Netflix remains the undisputed king of streaming with more than 208 million subscribers, but it’s one of many streaming platforms in existence. While lesser known, AMC Plus offers a bevy of terrific programming, including hits like The Walking Dead, Rectify, and Mad Men, among others. And if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can now land two months of AMC Plus for $1 through May 23rd, a $17 discount. In addition to highlights from AMC’s catalog, you’ll have access to a selection of binge-worthy content from Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, and Shudder, a horror-centric streaming service built specifically for scares.
Quality gaming monitors aren’t exactly a dime a dozen. The Asus’ TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B monitor offers an excellent set of specs for the price, however, especially when you consider Newegg is currently offering an additional $50 off the initial list price. The curved, 27-inch panel features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for FreeSync Premium, not to mention two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. The 1440p monitor also supports HDR10, a technology that makes for better contrast, more accurate colors, and higher brightness across the board.
If you missed the chance to get Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones for just $260 yesterday, fret not, as eBay retailer Pro-Distributing still has the black color option in stock. Regularly $350, the 1000XM4 offer excellent noise cancellation, long battery life, and the ability to pair to more than one device at a time.
If Bose is more your style, Pro-Distributing also has the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in silver or white for $260, a discount of $120 off their regular retail price. Like the 1000XM4, the Bose 700 have excellent noise cancellation and battery life and can be paired to more than one device at a time.
The Google Pixel 3XL is getting up there in age and will no longer receive updates past October 2021, but if you’re looking for a large Android phone with an excellent camera, Woot has the white model with 64GB of storage for just $215. This version is unlocked and should work with all major US carriers. Woot also notes that the bootloader on these models is unlocked, so if you’re looking for a cheap way to try out the new Android 12 beta, this is an easy way to do it.