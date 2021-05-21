The Mac Mini with the M1 processor is $100 off at multiple retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The colorful, 2021 iMac might become the desktop of choice for most people, however, when it comes to flexibility, few products rival the 2020 Mac Mini. It’s fast and functional, and right now, you can pick up the base configuration at Costco (membership required) or Amazon for $600, its lowest price yet. The discounted, 8GB model is built upon Apple’s eight-core M1 chip and includes 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6. It’s also remarkably quiet, though, it lacks a wide selection of ports and doesn’t support external GPUs, a notable downgrade from previous Mac models. Still, the drawbacks don’t render the M1 iMac any less of a deal.

Apple Mac mini with M1 $600

$699

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s most affordable Mac desktop computer is now powered by the custom M1 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its base model but can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage. $600 at Amazon

$600 at Costco (membership required)

Netflix remains the undisputed king of streaming with more than 208 million subscribers, but it’s one of many streaming platforms in existence. While lesser known, AMC Plus offers a bevy of terrific programming, including hits like The Walking Dead, Rectify, and Mad Men, among others. And if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can now land two months of AMC Plus for $1 through May 23rd, a $17 discount. In addition to highlights from AMC’s catalog, you’ll have access to a selection of binge-worthy content from Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, and Shudder, a horror-centric streaming service built specifically for scares.

AMC Plus (two-month subscription) $1

$18

95% off Prices taken at time of publishing. AMC Plus is home to hit series like Mad Men, Rectify, and the entire Walking Dead universe. The streaming service also hosts select content from Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, and Shudder, for those looking to get their horror fix. $1 at Amazon

Quality gaming monitors aren’t exactly a dime a dozen. The Asus’ TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B monitor offers an excellent set of specs for the price, however, especially when you consider Newegg is currently offering an additional $50 off the initial list price. The curved, 27-inch panel features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for FreeSync Premium, not to mention two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. The 1440p monitor also supports HDR10, a technology that makes for better contrast, more accurate colors, and higher brightness across the board.

Asus’ TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B monitor $300

$350

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Asus’ TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B monitor is a budget buy if there ever was one. The 27-inch, 1440p monitor supports a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Freesync technology, while offering rich contrast and enough ports for both your gaming PC and console. $300 at Newegg

If you missed the chance to get Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones for just $260 yesterday, fret not, as eBay retailer Pro-Distributing still has the black color option in stock. Regularly $350, the 1000XM4 offer excellent noise cancellation, long battery life, and the ability to pair to more than one device at a time.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $260

$350

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones improve on their popular predecessors with new features like multipoint pairing and automatic speech detection. They retain the same excellent comfort and top-notch sound quality. $260 at eBay

If Bose is more your style, Pro-Distributing also has the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in silver or white for $260, a discount of $120 off their regular retail price. Like the 1000XM4, the Bose 700 have excellent noise cancellation and battery life and can be paired to more than one device at a time.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $260

$380

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Bose 700 are the company’s flagship pair of wireless, noise canceling headphones. They have excellent audio quality, noise cancellation, and a long battery life. $260 at eBay

The Google Pixel 3XL is getting up there in age and will no longer receive updates past October 2021, but if you’re looking for a large Android phone with an excellent camera, Woot has the white model with 64GB of storage for just $215. This version is unlocked and should work with all major US carriers. Woot also notes that the bootloader on these models is unlocked, so if you’re looking for a cheap way to try out the new Android 12 beta, this is an easy way to do it.

Google Pixel 3 XL $215

$500

57% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Released in 2018, the Google Pixel 3 XL has a large screen and an excellent camera. $215 at Woot