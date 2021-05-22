Start your Saturday with these wallet-friendly tech deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At The Verge, we strive to bring you the best deals we can find — after all, not everyone has the time to comb through endless product listings and retailer pages. The past week has seen some good buys, including deals on the iPhone 11 Pro and the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, but many of the week’s top deals will continue through the weekend. Right now, for instance, you can save $24 on the second-gen Apple Pencil and score Tile’s latest Bluetooth tracker at its lowest price in months. It’s the weekend, y’all. Have at it.

The Android-friendly Tile Mate is now $5 off across the board

Lately, it feels Apple’s AirTags have stolen all the thunder when it comes to Bluetooth trackers. And while they might be a better fit for iOS users than the Tile Mate, they’re also more expensive and restricted to the Apple ecosystem. The Mate represents an alternative, one compatible with Android and currently discounted to $20 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Although Tile’s crowd-finding network isn’t as robust as Apple’s, the Mate still boasts excellent range, as well as a replaceable battery and weatherproof exterior. You can even use it to ping your lost phone in a pinch, a feature not found on Apple’s like-minded device.

The Jabra Elite 85T are down to their lowest price in months

The Jabra Elite 85T are Jabra’s most impressive pair of earbuds yet, and arguably some of the best true wireless earbuds you can get for the money. Their active noise cancelation is excellent, as is the semi-open design and comfort level they provide, and they’re outfitted with on-earbud controls and support for Qi wireless charging via the included case. Right now, the 85T are seeing a price drop across multiple retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If the AirPods Pro don’t fit your budget, perhaps these will.

Pick up the new iPad Pro? You can save $25 on the latest Apple Pencil

The 2021 iPad Pro is a powerhouse thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, but if you’re an illustrator or someone who can’t give up traditional writing, you’ll likely need a bit more precision than the tablet can offer. Luckily, the second-gen Apple Pencil is currently on sale at Verizon for $104, a 20-percent discount and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on Apple’s latest stylus. It’s compatible with both the 11- and 12-inch iPad Pro, as well as the 2020 iPad Air and last-gen iPad Pro models, and offers low latency, excellent pressure sensitivity, and the ability to recharge while magnetically attached to the side of your device. It’s a step up from its Lightning-centric predecessor, and a welcome one at that.

Apple Pencil (second generation) $104

$129

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s second-generation Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It can also recharge while magnetically attached. $104 at Verizon

Save more than 50 percent on Razer’s Power Up Bundle

PC gaming can get expensive... fast. Thankfully, if you’re looking to pick up a set of must-have peripherals to compliment your latest PC build, Walmart is still offering a sizeable discount on the Power Up Bundle from Razer. The cost-cutting, $69 package is the perfect starter kit for games like Apex Legends and Destiny 2, and includes a Kraken X Lite headset, a Viper ambidextrous mouse, and a Cynosa Lite keyboard. We can’t guarantee it will land you that coveted victory royale in Fortnite, but like our picks for the best gaming mice and best gaming headsets, it will make things a bit easier.

Razer Power Up Bundle $69

$160

57% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Razer’s three-piece PC gaming kit includes the Cynosa Lite wired gaming keyboard, the Kraken X Lite headset, and the Viper ambidextrous mouse. This bundle usually costs around $100. $69 at Walmart