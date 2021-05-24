Sony’s brilliant, 75-inch LED TV is $600 off at several retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re looking for a behemoth 4K TV with impressive motion handling, solid black levels, and vibrant colors right out of the box, it’s hard to go wrong with the Sony X950H series. Sony’s 75-inch HDR display is not cheap at $2,600, however, Best Buy, Amazon, and BuyDig are all currently offering the TV for $600 off the initial list price, bringing it down to $2,000. The X950H model also sports four HDMI ports, compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and a host of Android TV features. It’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on Sony’s premium LED in recent months, especially when you consider that BuyDig is throwing in a $100 Visa gift card with each purchase.

We’ve gushed about the Sony WH-1000XM4 on many occasions — and why shouldn’t we? The wireless headphones remain our top picks for the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, namely due to their excellent noise-cancellation capabilities and support for two simultaneous Bluetooth connections. The latest model also features enhanced microphones, allowing for improved voice chats, and the same all-day comfort as its predecessors. If you happened to have missed the previous sales on the WH-1000XMH4, the black option is still available via eBay retailer Pro-Distributing for $260, a $90 discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $260

$350

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s 1000XM4 headphones improve on their popular predecessors with new features like multipoint pairing and automatic speech detection. They retain the same excellent comfort and top-notch sound quality. $260 at eBay

If you prefer noise-canceling earbuds over traditional headphones, you’re in luck. Both Amazon and Walmart are still offering 21 percent off the AirPods Pro, meaning you can pick up a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds for $197. If you’re unfamiliar with the popular Bluetooth earbuds, just know that they offer superb sound with active noise cancellation, along with deep software integration with iOS and an in-ear design that should accommodate most people. If you’re an Android user or simply prefer an alternative, we’ve also rounded up the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

Apple AirPods Pro $197

$249

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s flagship earbuds improve on the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio. $197 at Walmart

$197 at Amazon

If you haven’t been following Amazon as closely as us, sifting through its robust catalog of current- and last-gen Echo devices can be overwhelming. If you’re looking for a cheap entryway into the Amazon ecosystem, however, Woot is offering the third-generation Echo Dot Kids Edition for a mere $25. The blue, kid-centric edition of the Echo Dot offers all the same hardware and specs as the generic Echo Dot, along with a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, a package that gives your child access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly content. The parental controls are just a plus.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (third-gen) $25

$70

65% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The third-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition features all the same specs as the normal Echo Dot, except with a two-year warranty, a more colorful design, and access to Amazon Kids Plus. $25 at Woot