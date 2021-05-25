Many of the best Nintendo Switch games are $40 at GameStop right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, you’re probably already familiar with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It remains one of the most ambitious and charming Zelda titles to date. But like most first-party Nintendo games, it’s one that rarely receives a sizeable discount. Right now, though, you can purchase a physical edition of the beloved title at GameStop for $40, with free shipping. The popular retailer is also offering a host of other first- and third-party games at a discount as part of its ongoing Memorial Day sale, including standouts such as Persona V Strikers, Splatoon 2, and Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze. Now, if only Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would make the cut.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Four years after launch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains a masterpiece. The first-party title offers all of the hallmarks of a traditional Zelda title, including challenging combat and puzzles, but within a gorgeous, open-ended design. $40 at GameStop

If you’re more of an Xbox gamer looking for something to let you play games while on the go, Microsoft just updated its Cloud Gaming app on the Surface Duo to let you use one of the screens as a virtual controller. Conveniently, Amazon has both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Surface Duo on sale for $619 and $656, respectively, once you clip the 25 percent coupon. These models are locked to AT&T, however, so you’ll need to have an AT&T SIM card and service to use them when outside of a Wi-Fi network.

If gaming isn’t your thing, but you’re still in the market for a professional monitor, the Dell 27-inch U2719DX is worth consideration. Currently on sale at Best Buy for $250 — an all-time low — the QHD 1440p peripheral offers color-accurate visuals and a thin profile, one that looks as sturdy as it is ergonomic. It tops out at 60Hz and lacks the USB-C connectivity found on pricier displays such as the like-minded U2719DC. But given it’s currently more than $100 off, the lack of futureproofing is a bit more understandable.

Dell 27-inch U2719DX monitor $250

$350

29% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Dell’s 27-inch U2719DX Monitor is built for simplicity. It sports a sturdy, swivel-reliant design and 60Hz refresh rate, along with a three-warranty, accurate colors, and a healthy port selection that, sadly, doesn’t include USB-C. $250 at Best Buy

If you have no intention of making the jump to iPad Pro with the M1 processor, picking up a keyboard is a great way to make the most of the last-gen iPad Pro. Luckily, Amazon is offering the biggest discount we’ve seen in recent months on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The protective fabric-lined case magnetically attaches to the back of either the 2018 or 2020 iPad Pro, provides two viewing angles, and is a joy to type on, though, we still wouldn’t recommend it as your primary writing device. For a limited time, you can pick it up for more than $100 off the initial list price at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Case (third-gen) $98

$199

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio is the best option if you prioritize portability and have no intention to use your iPad Pro as a writing-focused device. $98 at Amazon