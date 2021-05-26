Dell is offering $230 off one of its standout gaming monitors

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Dell’s Summer Sale Event is officially underway, and if you’re looking for a 1440p panel to support your newfound gaming habits, the Dell 27 S2721DGF Gaming Monitor is an excellent bet. The 27-inch peripheral is currently on sale at Dell for $380 — more than $200 off the initial list price — and it touts a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR, and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync, helping to smooth gameplay and reduce unwanted tearing. A 1ms response time and decent port selection round out the monitor’s feature set alongside the sleek accent lighting on the back, which, like it or not, will douse your wall in a subtle shade of blue.

Dell 27 S2721DGF Gaming Monitor $380

$610

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor with a design that looks like a blend of Dell’s Alienware and XPS styles on the rear. This monitor is also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync software. $380 at Dell

Mass Effect’s legendary starship may be available to No Man’s Sky for a limited time, but if you truly want to experience the heydey of Mass Effect on your PC, there’s no better way than with Mass Effect Legendary Edition. On sale at Eneba for $40 with offer code MASSEFFECTLEG, the remastered collection contains all three titles in Shepard’s original trilogy, as well Mass Effect 3’s extended cut and the 40-odd DLC packs released throughout the series’s run. With BioWare’s beloved sci-fi series set to return in the (hopefully) not-so-distant future, now might be the perfect time to revisit the classic saga.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A compilation of the first three Mass Effect games repackaged and optimized for 4K with reduced load times, improved performance, and various gameplay tweaks. $40 at Eneba

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are a generation old at this point, but they still provide a comfortable fit, pleasant sound, and active noise cancellation. They also have a very intuitive dial control system on each cup for adjusting volume or the strength of the noise cancellation. Originally $350, Woot is selling brand-new Surface Headphones for just $80 today, making them one of the best values in noise-canceling headphones right now.

Microsoft Surface Headphones (first-gen) $80

$350

78% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The first-generation Surface Headphones debuted in 2018, and they provide good wireless performance and superb noise cancellation. $80 at Woot

The 2020 Roku Ultra may not be considered our favorite streaming device, however, it’s also not one to scoff at. It’s the most capable device in the Roku lineup, equipped with both a USB port for external media and an ethernet port for those times when your Wi-Fi is acting up or overloaded. It also supports a range of content, from 4K to HDR to Dolby Vision, and features quick performance, thanks to its quad-core processor. Better yet, it’s currently available at Amazon and Walmart for $69 or $70 at Best Buy, the lowest price we’ve seen on Roku’s premium device. If you’re looking for bells and whistles, the Roku Ultra has them in spades.