Save up to $150 on Beats noise-canceling wireless headphones

Amazon’s Prime Day for 2021 may happen on June 21st and 22nd, according to Bloomberg. Last year’s Prime member-exclusive shopping holiday was delayed until October due to the pandemic. In years prior, Amazon had hosted Prime Day in the summer. But with June upon us, this could mean one of the best times to buy tech, games, movies, and more could be just around the corner.

We’ll have that covered end-to-end with all of the best deals. But here are the tech deals you need to know about today.

A couple of Beats headphone models with noise cancellation are seeing big discounts today. Firstly, the Beats Solo Pro at Amazon are down to $150 (originally $300), and notably, this sale price is for the black, gray, and ivory colorways that aren’t frequently looped into big price cuts. These are on-ear headphones with Apple’s H1 wireless chip that allows hands-free “Hey Siri” commands. The black model is currently backordered until June 10th at Amazon, but other colors are in stock.

Beats Solo Pro $150

$300

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Our top pick for best on-ear noise-canceling headphones. The Beats Solo Pro are ideal if you need a durable pair of headphones while you work out. $150 at Amazon

If you want all-encompassing sound, the Beats Studio 3 might be a better choice because of their over-ear design. Originally $350, Best Buy and Amazon are selling the shadow gray and matte black colorways for $220. Like the newer Solo Pro, these offer noise cancellation, and its ear cups can fold inward to make them easier to stow in a bag. The Studio 3 are older than the Solo Pro (they were released in 2017), and they have Apple’s older W1 wireless chip. They’ll still quickly pair with Apple devices, but these don’t offer hands-free Siri commands.

Beats Studio 3 $220

$350

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices you might own. These connect via Bluetooth, and they also support 3.5mm for a wired connection. $220 at Best Buy

Sony is hosting a Days of Play sale that includes some of the first big price cuts on digital PS5 games as well as many PS4 titles that will see visual upgrades when running on PS5. If you’d rather have discs instead of downloading games, you can find discounts on many of these games at other retailers.

Before I get into calling out some favorites, I want to note that digital storefront Eneba is offering a deal on $50 PlayStation gift cards that you can use to purchase games, DLC, and more from the PS Store. Once you add this gift card to your cart, enter the code DAYSOF50PROMO at checkout to see the price drop down to $43.49 (or lower).

Now, for a few games that are on sale:

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $27

$60

55% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest Mortal Kombat game for PS4 (recently updated with visual upgrades for PS5) features a well-received single-player campaign. The Ultimate edition includes more fighters and a campaign expansion. $27 at Sony (digital)

If you’re making plans to head outdoors for a camping trip, BioLite’s CampStove 2 Plus seems like a smart purchase for both staying warm and keeping your phone charged. It’s a portable stove that can provide 3W of electricity to its built-in 3,200mAh battery when a fire is going. Usually $150, it’s down to $113 until May 31st, 2021.

BioLite CampStove 2 Plus $113

$150

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The CampStove 2 Plus features a 3,200mAh battery that can recharge your phone and power its included LED light. You can use the battery whether a fire is on or not, but the fire can provide up to 3W of power to recharge the battery. $113 at BioLite

Lastly, you can get $50 off the usual going price for Google’s 10-inch Nest Hub Max that has a built-in camera for video calls via Zoom or Google Meet. Adorama is offering this deal, and you can get it yourself by adding the smart display to your cart, then use the offer code EXTRA50OFF to bring the price down to $180.

Google Nest Hub Max $180

$230

22% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch screen and integrated camera for video calls. It is Google’s largest and most complete Assistant smart display. $180 at Adorama