Acer’s fantastic Chromebook Spin 713 is $329 at Best Buy

Acer just announced a new iteration of its Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 laptop, and we’ve already reviewed it. Perhaps by coincidence (or not), the previous model has received a big price cut at Best Buy. You can get the starting model for $329, and it offers much more than many other Chromebooks in this price range. My colleague Monica Chin currently rates this 2020 Spin 713 as the best Chromebook that you can buy. Check out their buying guide to see how it stacks up to the competition.

The Spin 713 has a 13.5-inch 2K (2256 x 1504) 3:2 aspect ratio display that can show more content at once than comparatively squished 16:9 screens. Its battery life and build quality are great, and its 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage should provide a smooth experience for most people.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2020) $329

$529

The Chromebook Spin 713 is our choice for the best Chromebook to buy in 2021. Now $329 at Best Buy.

In case this deal seems familiar, we covered a similar offer last week for the Spin 713 for $429, but that was for the upgraded model that has an i5 processor, and double the RAM and storage counts. That deal isn’t happening, unfortunately, but this is still a fantastic offer if you’re willing to take a small hit in those departments. The difference in performance isn’t likely to be drastic, but if you push your hardware to the limit, it might be worth waiting for another deal on the step-up configuration.