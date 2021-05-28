The best Memorial Day sales happening now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Memorial Day weekend has officially arrived. Numerous retailers, including GameStop and Walmart, have already kicked off their Memorial Day sales online, offering customers a chance to save on a variety of electronics ahead of the three-day weekend. The holiday remains a great way to save on mattresses and camping equipment — it’s the unofficial start to summer, after all — but if you’re a gamer or prefer electronics over home goods, there are plenty of bargains to be had on headphones, TVs, and games throughout the long weekend.

We’ve seen discounts on many of these items before, sure, but if you’re still looking for a good deal, it’s hard to go wrong with the highlights below. Also, with Amazon Prime Day now reportedly set for June 21st and 22nd (via Bloomberg), there’s a good chance some of these items may make a return in the near future. Then again, no promises.

Headphone deals

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are $160 at eBay (normally $229)

The Beats Solo Pro are $150 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $300)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are $260 at eBay (normally $350)

Jabra’s Elite Active 75T are $150 at Best Buy (normally $180)

The red and yellow Beats Powerbeats Pro are $160 at Best Buy (normally $250)

We also have guides to the best noise-canceling headphones and best wireless earbuds, if you’re in need of additional recommendations.

TV deals

Laptop and tablet deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2020) $329

$529

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Chromebook Spin 713 is our choice for the best Chromebook to buy in 2021. Now $329 at Best Buy. $329 at Best Buy

Alienware’s Area 51M R2 Laptop is $2,000 at Best Buy (normally $2,770)

Dell’s XPS 13 Touch Laptop is $800 at Dell (normally $1,500)

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Chromebook 2 with the Core i3 processor is $500 at Samsung (normally $600)

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano Ultrabook is $1,400 and Lenovo (normally $3,110)

If the models above aren’t what you’re looking for, we’ve also rounded up the best gaming laptops, best Chromebooks, and best laptops overall.

Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro $200

$249

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s flagship earbuds improve on the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio. $200 at Walmart

$197 at Amazon

Gaming deals

It Takes Two (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One) is $30 at Best Buy and GameStop ($10 off)

Bioshock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch) is $20 at Best Buy and GameStop ($10 off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Series X) is $30 at Best Buy ($30 off)

Additionally, GameStop is offering buy two, get one free on all pre-owned games under $20 through Monday, May 31st.

Monitor deals

Dell 27 S2721DGF Gaming Monitor $380

$610

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor with a design that looks like a blend of Dell’s Alienware and XPS styles on the rear. This monitor is also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync software. $380 at Dell

Dell’s 27 S2721QS 4K UDH Monitor is $330 at Dell (normally $390)

Alienware’s 25 AW2521HF Gaming Monitor is $300 at Amazon and Dell (normally $510)

LG’s 24 IPS LED Freesync Monitor is $130 at Best Buy (normally $200)

Samsung’s Odyssey Gaming CRGR Series Monitor is $300 at Best Buy (normally $400)

LG’s 27GN750-B Gaming Monitor is $297 at Amazon and B&H Photo (normally $400)

Miscellaneous deals

Tile Mate (2020 version) $20

$25

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. There’s a reason Tile has become synonymous with Bluetooth trackers. The Mate features superb range, a replaceable battery, and access to a large crowd-finding network, allowing you to (hopefully) locate your items no matter where they are. $20 at Amazon