The best Memorial Day sales happening now

Memorial Day weekend has officially arrived. Numerous retailers, including GameStop and Walmart, have already kicked off their Memorial Day sales online, offering customers a chance to save on a variety of electronics ahead of the three-day weekend. The holiday remains a great way to save on mattresses and camping equipment — it’s the unofficial start to summer, after all — but if you’re a gamer or prefer electronics over home goods, there are plenty of bargains to be had on headphones, TVs, and games throughout the long weekend.
We’ve seen discounts on many of these items before, sure, but if you’re still looking for a good deal, it’s hard to go wrong with the highlights below. Also, with Amazon Prime Day now reportedly set for June 21st and 22nd (via Bloomberg), there’s a good chance some of these items may make a return in the near future. Then again, no promises.
Headphone deals
- Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are $160 at eBay (normally $229)
- The Beats Solo Pro are $150 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $300)
- The Sony WH-1000XM4 are $260 at eBay (normally $350)
- Jabra’s Elite Active 75T are $150 at Best Buy (normally $180)
- The red and yellow Beats Powerbeats Pro are $160 at Best Buy (normally $250)
We also have guides to the best noise-canceling headphones and best wireless earbuds, if you’re in need of additional recommendations.
TV deals
- LG CX Series 4K OLED (65-inch) is $1,830 at Amazon and $1,850 at Best Buy (normally $2,200)
- Vizio’s 4K OLED TV (55-inch) is $1,200 at Best Buy (normally $1,300)
- Sony X950H Series LED TV (75-inch) is $2,000 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $2,600)
- LG BX Series 4K OLED (55-inch) is $1,297 at Amazon and $1,300 at Best Buy (normally $1,400)
- Samsung Q60T 4K QLED (65-inch) is $900 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $1,000)
Laptop and tablet deals
- Alienware’s Area 51M R2 Laptop is $2,000 at Best Buy (normally $2,770)
- Dell’s XPS 13 Touch Laptop is $800 at Dell (normally $1,500)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Chromebook 2 with the Core i3 processor is $500 at Samsung (normally $600)
- Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano Ultrabook is $1,400 and Lenovo (normally $3,110)
If the models above aren’t what you’re looking for, we’ve also rounded up the best gaming laptops, best Chromebooks, and best laptops overall.
Apple deals
- Apple’s Macbook Air with the M1 processor is $950 at Amazon (normally $1,000)
- Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (second-gen) is $650 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $800)
- The Apple AirPods with a wired charging case are $120 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $160)
- The Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $200)
- The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) is $330 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $400)
- The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) is $360 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $430)
- The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is $170 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $200)
- The 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is $200 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $230)
Gaming deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $40 at GameStop (normally $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at GameStop (normally $60)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at GameStop (normally $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers (Nintendo Switch, PS4 / PS5) is $40 at Best Buy and GameStop (normally $60)
- Star Wars Squadrons (Xbox One, PS4, PC) is $20 at GameStop (normally $40)
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) is $60 at Amazon, GameStop, and the PlayStation Store (normally $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is $40 at Amazon and the PlayStation Store (normally $50)
- New Pokemon Snap (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at eBay (normally $60)
- Hitman 3 (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One) is $40 at Amazon (normally $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at GameStop (normally $60)
- Little Nightmares 2 (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 / PS5) is $10 off at Best Buy and GameStop
- Ghosts of Tsushima (PS4) is $40 at Amazon and the PlayStation Store (normally $60)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One, PC) is $20 at GameStop
- The Last of Us Part II is $30 at Amazon and the PlayStation Store (normally $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One) is $30 at Best Buy and GameStop (normally $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) is $20 at GameStop (normally $60)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at GameStop (normally $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X) is $28 at GameStop (normally $40)
- It Takes Two (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One) is $30 at Best Buy and GameStop ($10 off)
- Bioshock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch) is $20 at Best Buy and GameStop ($10 off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Series X) is $30 at Best Buy ($30 off)
Additionally, GameStop is offering buy two, get one free on all pre-owned games under $20 through Monday, May 31st.
Monitor deals
- Dell’s 27 S2721QS 4K UDH Monitor is $330 at Dell (normally $390)
- Alienware’s 25 AW2521HF Gaming Monitor is $300 at Amazon and Dell (normally $510)
- LG’s 24 IPS LED Freesync Monitor is $130 at Best Buy (normally $200)
- Samsung’s Odyssey Gaming CRGR Series Monitor is $300 at Best Buy (normally $400)
- LG’s 27GN750-B Gaming Monitor is $297 at Amazon and B&H Photo (normally $400)
Miscellaneous deals
- The Roku Ultra is $69 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (normally $100)
- The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $50)
- The Roku Streambar is $100 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $130)
- The Amazon Fire TV Cube is $100 at Amazon (normally $120)
- The Fitbit Charge 4 is $100 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $150)
- The Optoma HD146X projector is $500 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $550)
- The BioLite Campstove 2 Plus is $112 at Backcountry (normally $150)