Nomad’s Base Station Pro is back down to its lowest price this weekend

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st, but many of the best deals are already kicking off. Stay tuned for an upcoming post that’ll show you everything that’s worth checking out on sale, whether you’re interesting in headphones, TVs, video games, or something else. Also, it’s worth keeping in mind that Amazon Prime Day appears to be coming soon, according to Bloomberg. This hasn’t been confirmed yet by Amazon, but if you’re a Prime member, maybe go ahead and mark June 21st and June 22nd in your calendar. Until then, we’ve got some great deals highlighted below.

Nomad’s Base Station Pro is half off

For those still looking to fill the Apple AirPower-shaped hole in their hearts, Nomad’s Base Station Pro is a wireless charging pad that makes for a pretty good alternative. It usually costs $200, but Verge readers can get it right now for half that cost by using the offer code VERGE at checkout. This deal will last through Saturday, May 29th at 11:59PM PT (2:59AM ET), if it doesn’t sell out first.

Nomad Base Station Pro $100

$200

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nomad’s Base Station Pro Qi wireless charger houses multiple Aira FreePower charging coils that allow for a thin design without compromising performance. Its design helps it waste less energy and generate less excess heat compared to most other options. $100 at Nomad

The Base Station Pro can charge up to three devices at the same time wirelessly, and what’s even more appealing is that you don’t have to arrange them in a particular way on the pad. It has Aira FreePower charging coils inside, which, compared to traditional coil design, apparently allow for a better and more reliable charging connection. In the words of my colleague Chaim Gartenberg who reviewed it in August 2020, “There’s no hunting for a ‘sweet spot’ when placing devices on the Base Station Pro — just drop your phone, headphone case, or whatever other Qi device you’re charging on the leather surface, and it’ll charge.” You can also add a mount that lets you charge an Apple Watch for $5, though that requires using the charging cable that came with the Apple Watch.

If you place just an iPhone down on the Base Station Pro, it’ll recharge at up to 7.5W of power, but Android phones are limited to 5W. If you’re charging multiple Apple devices, you’ll also be limited to 5W wireless charging. The Base Station Pro isn’t compatible with the Google Pixel 5, however, or the Pixel Buds that include a wireless charging case, but it should work with most other wireless charging devices, including Samsung phones.

Nomad also recently improved on (but didn’t totally remedy) a major flaw of the Base Station Pro that didn’t arise until the iPhone 12 series phones launched. The iPhone 12’s MagSafe magnet caused problems for the Aira FreePower tech, which resulted in recharge times that were doubled in length compared to previous Qi-ready iPhones. However, Nomad recently released a firmware update that shortens the recharge time, though charging an iPhone 12 series still takes longer than other phones on the Base Station Pro.

Apple’s 20W USB-C charger and cable are discounted

At Daily Steals, you can save on a bundle that contains Apple’s 20W USB-C wall adapter and its USB-C to Lightning cable. Normally $40 for both directly from Apple, you can get them for just $15 when you use the offer code VERGEUSBC. If you want two, then you’ll save more. Double your cart quantity and your checkout price will only be $26.24.

You can also save on a $50 PlayStation gift card

If you’re in the mood to check out another exclusive deal, digital storefront Eneba is offering Verge readers a sweet price cut on a $50 gift card to be used on either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. To claim the deal, visit Eneba, click “Buy Now”, and type in the offer code 50USDVERGE. The price should fall by a handful of bucks, and while the exact price might fluctuate, it won’t be more than $43 and change. This deal ends on May 31st.