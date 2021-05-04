Pick up every Star Wars film on 4K Blu-ray for $17 a pop today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You probably knew already that it’s May 4th, or the Star Wars-themed May the Fourth (be with you) day. Lots of retailers are discounting their Star Wars stuff, and it’s led to some of today’s best deals — that is, if you like Star Wars or are at least curious about it. Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering each Star Wars film in UHD Blu-ray for $17, down from around $30. It’s a good deal if you care about owning physical copies and have a device like an Xbox One S, Series X, a PS5 with a disc drive, or just a standard 4K Blu-ray player that can get the most from this kind of disc.

Each of these films also includes the film in 1080p (so it’ll work in non 4K Blu-ray players), as well as a digital code. Speaking of digital, if all you care about is getting them all in digital form, you can get the nine-movie Skywalker Saga collection in 4K (containing each of the three trilogies) for $70 at the Microsoft Store and Vudu. Of course, if you have a subscription to Disney Plus, you can stream them all (plus other Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch) on that service.

Best Buy has the lowest price today on some excellent Star Wars games, including Star Wars: Squadrons for PS4 and Xbox One (includes a free next-gen patch) for $17. You’ll do a lot of first-person aerial dogfighting in that one. The PlayStation version supports PSVR, which is great if you have one of those VR headsets.

Star Wars: Squadrons $17

$40

58% off Prices taken at time of publishing. EA revitalized the Star Wars dogfighting experience with Star Wars Squadron, a tense, difficult, and immersive aerial combat game. $17 at Best Buy

If a third-person game where you use Force powers and a lightsaber sound more appealing to you, check out Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. It’s even more affordable at $15 for PS4 and Xbox One, and owners of the game will be treated to a complimentary next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S sometime this summer, according to Disney. It recently received a patch that enhanced its performance in backwards compatibility mode on the consoles, though.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $15

$40

63% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This third-person action game was developed by Respawn Entertainment, the same studio responsible for the Titanfall franchise and Apex Legends. $15 at Best Buy

There’s a special Star Wars-themed Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera that’s discounted for today at Amazon. Normally $116, you can get the camera that’s adorned with a cute BB-8, along with 20 film sheets (which are also Star Wars-themed, no less) for $61. Despite being a special edition design, this price isn’t much more than you’d normally pay for the camera itself without the included film sheets.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 (Star Wars-themed) $61

$116

48% off Prices taken at time of publishing. At Amazon, you can get a Star Wars-themed Instax Mini 9 with 20 sheets of film for $61 for May 4th. $61 at Amazon

In other deal news, Woot is selling Apple’s AirPods Pro for $190, which is currently $7 cheaper than the likes of Amazon and Walmart. It’s not a huge discount, but if you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, why not take advantage of the price cut?

Lastly, Resident Evil Village releases on Friday, May 7th, and you can get a $10 off preorder deal for the physical copy of the game at Walmart. That drops the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X (also compatible with Xbox One) versions to just $50 instead of $60. The downside is that you won’t get the game on launch day, but that might be worth saving $10 for.

| Image: Capcom Resident Evil Village (PS5) $50

$60

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Resident Evil Village releases for multiple consoles on May 7th. It’s the latest installment in the horror franchise, and like RE7, you’ll assume the role of Ethan Winters in a first-person perspective. $50 at Walmart