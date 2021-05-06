This could be your last chance to order gifts that’ll arrive by Mother’s Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9th. You knew that though. That’s why you already got Mom a gift. Nice going... Wait, you haven’t done that yet? Today is likely the cut-off date for guaranteeing that orders placed online will get where they need to be by Sunday (you may have luck tomorrow, but I wouldn’t push it, personally). So, without further delay, let’s load you up with a few last-minute ideas.

Firstly, our team has already compiled a big, varied list of Mother’s Day gift ideas right here. It’s refreshed to reflect the strange year that 2020 was and that 2021 is proving to be. There are fun gifts in there, as well as practical ones. Check it out.

The Verge’s 2021 Mother’s Day gift guide Treat the mom in your life with a special gift. We’ve curated several gift ideas, some of which are more out-of-the-box than you might have thought of yourself. Check it out

The latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is $35 off, bringing the price down to $95. We’ve seen a slightly lower price on this before, but it’s still a good value if you’re looking for an e-reader that’s waterproof and has a sharp, easy-to-read display. This model is ad-supported, so its lockscreen will display an ad. You can opt out of ads, but it’ll cost you $20, either by purchasing the ad-free version of the Paperwhite, or by paying to disable ads from within the user interface post-purchase.

Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is almost $50 off at a few retailers, including Best Buy, Best Buy via eBay, and Amazon. Normally $150, it’s down to $104. Check this model out if you’re looking for a wireless model that has several customizable buttons (including one of the best scroll wheels out there), adjustable weight, and a comfortable fit. It’s the best wireless gaming mouse for all of those reasons, so take advantage of the deal while you can.

Apple’s previous 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage is $800 at Amazon. Since the newer iPad Pro with the M1 chip went up for preorder, the price for this model, with the A12Z Bionic processor, has fallen sharply. $800 is the best price on record for this model. This Amazon page says $900, but you should see underneath it a message that says “Save $100 at checkout,” and the price will fall once you place the order.

iPad Pro (2020, 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi only) $800

$999

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This 12.9-inch Apple tablet from 2020 includes a 120Hz refresh rate display, 4K rendering for video editing apps, and enhanced AR performance. It doesn’t have the M1 processor. $800 at Amazon (128GB)