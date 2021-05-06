The PS5 is back in stock at Best Buy right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The elusive PS5 console is in stock at Best Buy. The retailer is offering both the disc-based and digital editions of the console, starting at $399. Opportunities to snag one of these next-gen consoles have been even fewer and farther between than in late 2020, possibly due to the global chip shortages. We’re noticing that stock is coming in and out, so stick with the page for a few minutes to see if you can add one to your cart.

I hope that you get lucky with your purchase today. Whether you do or not, you might need some games and accessories to go with the PS5. Some of the hottest titles such as Returnal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are available on the console. Resident Evil Village is releasing tomorrow, May 7th.

Recently, Sony patched the PS5 to be able to store both PS4 and next-gen games on an external HDD, though to play those PS5 games, you’ll need to load them back onto the console’s speedy SSD. Regardless, it’s nice to have an extra hard drive in the event that you need it, so check out this external HDD.