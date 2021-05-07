Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is $100 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV has received a price cut during Best Buy’s sale event that will last through the weekend. Normally $1,300, it’s $1,200, making it one of the most affordable methods of getting an OLED. This model made its way into our roundup of the best TVs for gaming, thanks to its HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for 4K resolution at 120Hz. In other words, it can show up to 120 frames per second.

My colleague Chris Welch thinks this is a good option if you want to save money compared to an LG OLED but still want the best possible picture quality and generous viewing angles.

Vizio OLED (55-inch) $1,000

$1,300

24% off Vizio’s 2020 OLED is one of the cheapest ways to get the deep blacks and superb viewing angles for which OLED TVs are known. $1,000 at Best Buy

Also at Best Buy, Apple’s new HomePod mini includes a Wemo smart Wi-Fi plug for $110. The speaker alone usually costs $100, and Best Buy reduced the cost of the plug by $15. If you’ve had your eye on the newer, smaller HomePod, you might as well go for this bundle to maximize your savings.

Apple HomePod mini with Wemo smart plug $110

$125

12% off Best Buy is offering a bundle that includes the Apple HomePod mini and Wemo’s smart Wi-Fi plug that lets you turn products on or off through an app or with a voice assistant. $110 at Best Buy

While we’re on the topic of Apple products, its AirPods Pro are still $190 at Woot, which is the lowest price currently available. The discount isn’t tremendous or the best-ever price (the competition is offering them for just $10 more), but it’s nice to save whether you’re buying them as a gift or for yourself.