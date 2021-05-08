Celebrate the weekend with these money-saving tech deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

I’m here with the latest collection of the best tech deals that appeared on The Verge this week. Similar to the last weekend’s post, deals have been ramping up lately. Hopefully it has helped you save a little money either shopping for yourself or a mom in your life for Mother’s Day. If you happen to be searching for a belated gift to ship over (orders placed today probably won’t arrive by Sunday, May 9th, which is Mother’s Day), check out our gift guide that’s full of fun gift ideas.

Here are this week’s best deals.

Save 15 percent on useful tech accessories from Satechi

Satechi makes several accessories, like USB-C hubs, adapters, Apple Watch chargers, and much more. If you find something you want from its catalog of gadgets, it’s offering a sitewide 15 percent discount when you use the offer code FORMOM at checkout. This deal will end on May 9th, which is Mother’s Day.

Get two years of PS Plus for your PlayStation for just $54

One of the best deals this week wasn’t a gadget but a membership. If you have a PS4 or PS5 and want to load up on PS Plus, you can two years’ worth of service for just $54. Sony usually charges $60 per year, so you’re saving a lot here. To get this deal, go to this page and tap “Buy Now” near the top. Then at checkout, make sure to double your quantity to two instead of one, then enter the offer code VERGEMAYPROMO to knock the price from around $60 down to $54.

You’ll get two codes, and you can redeem each one into your console as needed when it comes time to replenish your service.

PlayStation Plus membership (one year) $27

$60

55% off Prices taken at time of publishing. PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 gamers to play games online and receive free games each month along with discounts on the PS Store. $27 at Eneba

Roku’s all-in-one Streambar soundbar is $30 off

The Streambar from Roku is a soundbar that also serves as a content streaming device that connects to your TV via HDMI. It’s only 14 inches long, so it seems like a good fit for small rooms and people who prefer a simpler setup with fewer individual pieces of hardware to plugin. Once this is set up, you’ll get audio and have a device that can access all of the major video streaming apps, like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and more.

Roku Streambar $99

$130

24% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV. $99 at Amazon

Save $50 when you preorder Apple’s new iPad Pro with the M1 processor

Walmart is accepting preorders for the latest 11-inch iPad Pro that has the fast and efficient M1 processor, and it’s asking $50 less than many other retailers. Instead of putting down $800, it’s offering the tablet for $750. It’s not a drastic price cut, but it’s notable since this product isn’t even out yet. Walmart says purchases will ship on May 24th.