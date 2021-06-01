Get a refurbished set of Apple AirPods Pro for $155 at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re hunting for a set of truly wireless earbuds that offer great sound quality, noise cancellation, water resistance, a comfy fit, and other handy features, refurbished Apple AirPods Pro at Woot cost just $155. These originally sold for $249, but some retailers offer them new for around $200. This model is a “grade A” unit with “minimal cosmetic damage” at most, and with “like-new functionality.” These are covered with a 90-day warranty through Woot.

One of the best leftover Memorial Day deals is on the 40mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6. It’s for the model with a red-colored casing and sport band, and its price is down to $329 at Walmart (originally $399). The bigger 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 in this colorway is $359 at Amazon. No other colors are seeing this big of a price cut right now, so check out this deal if you want Apple’s latest wearable without paying full price, and if you’re in love with red.

The latest generation of Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker with a built-in LED display that tells the time and temperature is $15 off. You can snag one for $45. It has seen a discount every few weeks since it launched earlier in 2021, but it hasn’t gone much lower than this yet. We predict that it will likely be more affordable during Amazon Prime Day 2021, which might be on June 21st and 22nd, according to Bloomberg.

Update June 1st, 5:06PM ET: Amazon sold through its stock of discounted Galaxy Buds Pro, and Woot cleared through its refurbished AirPods that were selling for $95. So, we’ve popped in a deal at Woot on refurbished AirPods Pro.