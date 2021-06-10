Roku’s 4K HDR-ready Ultra is $69 at multiple retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Roku Ultra 4K HDR streaming device is $30 off at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon today, which drops the price to $69. This is currently Roku’s high-end model, and it apparently has 50 percent more range than the previous model, with a faster quad-core processor that makes channels launch faster. The 2020 Ultra offers 4K playback at up to 60 frames per second, as well as support for Dolby Atmos content and Atmos-ready home entertainment gear. For HDR support, it boasts Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. This device has an ethernet port for the fastest streaming possible in your home, and it includes a wireless remote and a set of earbuds for private listening.

Woot is offering a great deal on refurbished AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. These “grade A” units, which Woot says equates to minimal cosmetic damage, cost just $110. This model costs $150 at Amazon, so it’s a good opportunity to save some money.

Best Buy has the exclusive on a bundle of Razer PC gaming gear that should be a good fit for anyone who needs some new peripherals. Its so-called “Battle Bundle” contains the BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset, the DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse (it’s one of my favorite wired models in terms of comfort), and the Gigantus V2 M mousepad. All of this would usually cost you well over $100, but you can get it for $80. This deal will last until June 13th.

Best Buy has discounted many other Razer products, if you want to take a look.

Razer Battle Bundle $80

$150

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This PC gaming bundle from Razer contains the BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset, the DeathAdder V2 wired mouse, and the Gigantus V2 M mousepad. It’s exclusive to Best Buy. $80 at Best Buy

Amazon is still offering a good deal on a one-year subscription to PS Plus, the online service that allows online multiplayer on PS4 and PS5, as well as bringing complimentary games to members each month. Normally $60, it’s $45 for a digital code that you can redeem on your console.

PlayStation Plus membership (one year) $45

$60

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 gamers to play games online and receive free games each month along with discounts on the PS Store. $45 at Amazon

We featured an attractive $70 off deal yesterday on the Apple Watch Series 6. That was for the GPS-enabled model (and it’s still happening), but if you’ve had your eye out for sales on the LTE-ready model, Amazon has one. The 40mm-sized Series 6 in blue costs $400 instead of $500. This is $30 less than other colors offered at Amazon and Best Buy.