Razer’s Kiyo webcam is 25 percent off at multiple retailers

Finding a webcam during the early stages of the pandemic was borderline impossible. That’s not the case anymore. Most models are in stock, and sometimes, they’re even cheaper than their original prices, like Razer’s unique Kiyo webcam that has a ring light built in to make you look a little more lively during video calls. Normally $100, it’s $75 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. This webcam supports 1080p at 30 frames per second, or 720p resolution at 60 frames per second. Those aren’t cutting-edge specs, but there’s a good chance that it’s better than your laptop’s webcam.

The $200 Kiyo Pro released in early 2021 with support for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, but it doesn’t have the built-in ring light.

Razer Kiyo $75

$100

Razer's Kiyo webcam supports 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second or 720p resolution at 60 frames per second. Its most interesting feature is the built-in ring light that can illuminate you during video calls or streams.

$75 at Amazon

$75 at Walmart

There was a $30 off deal on the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones earlier this week, but we wanted to let you know that another $20 has been knocked off the original $549 price on the silver and blue colorways. You can get either at Amazon right now for $499 —in case a $20 difference was make-or-break for you.

It’s possible that we’ll see even more price cuts with Prime Day 2021 coming up soon, though I personally expect the best deals happening for less costly (but still brilliant) headphones, like Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

At Best Buy, you’ll get a free $10 gift card to the store if you purchase a $100 Apple gift card. That Apple gift can be used on apps and games in the App Store, as well as on hardware like iPads, AirPods, and anything else you can buy on Apple’s site.

Razer’s excellent Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse is $30 off at Best Buy and Amazon, taking the price down to $50. For that price, you’ll get one of the more ergonomically built and customizable mice for gaming. Its scroll wheel can tilt to the side for extra inputs, and the scroll wheel’s tension can be adjusted on the fly to be more tactile or smooth. Additionally, it has thumb buttons and a DPI clutch that’s useful as a dedicated sniper button to slow down your movement speed.

Razer Basilisk V2 $50

$80

Razer's latest Basilisk is a solid option if you like the fit of Logitech's G502 series mice but want something that looks a little more slick. Ergonomically, they're very similar, and this model even has a scroll wheel with adjustable tension.

$50 at Amazon