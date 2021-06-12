You can get some great tech and game deals ahead of Prime Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Prime Day 2021 is happening in just a little over a week, kicking off on Monday, June 21st, and lasting through Tuesday, June 22nd. In addition to keeping up with our regular deals cadence each day, we’ve been working hard behind the curtain to ensure that we’ll be able to bring you the best Prime Day coverage out there once it starts. To that end, we’re updating each of our useful deal guides, so you’ll be able to tell more easily when something that we recommend is discounted. We recently updated our guide to helping you find the best deals on wireless earbuds, for instance.

It’s going to be a busy but great week ahead for deals. If you’re looking for savings, you’ll definitely want to see what’s coming on Prime Day, whether it’s at Amazon or at other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Until then, I’m going to give you what you came for: the best deals of the week.

Get $700 in gifts cards when you buy Samsung’s 85-inch Q70A QLED TV

At Best Buy, you can get $700 in gift cards when you purchase Samsung’s 85-inch Q70A QLED TV. Originally $3,300, recent price cuts have reduced it to $2,800. Best Buy gifts cards obviously aren’t as good as a cash discount, but once factored in, it’s like getting this gargantuan, but very thin TV for $2,100.

This model has a 4K 120Hz refresh rate panel and it supports FreeSync, variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode. It features an HDMI 2.1 port to allow PC and Xbox Series X to display games at up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second.

Samsung Q70A 85-inch QLED 4K TV $2,800 Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s latest range of QLED TVs for 2021 includes the Q70A, a high-end option that has low-latency, great contrast, and an HDMI 2.1 port that enables 4K 120Hz gameplay for PC and Xbox Series X. $2,800 at Best Buy

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is just $50 right now

You can stretch $50 pretty far these days, especially on tech. One way to spend your $50 is on Amazon’s first-generation Echo Show 5 smart display. It can display the time, weather, video content, and more. You can also hop on a video chat with its built-in camera and microphones. These originally sold for $90, but you can get one for nearly half the cost right now at one of the retailers below.

Roku’s capable Ultra streaming box is $30 off

If you’re in the market for a new streaming device that supports 4K output with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 as well as Atmos compatibility, Roku’s Ultra at $69 is a great value right now. I can’t forget to mention that the Ultra has an ethernet port, so you can get full speeds for streaming 4K content if your wireless network isn’t up to snuff.

Remedy’s Control for PC is free at the Epic Game Store

There’s a new free game at the Epic Games Store nearly every week, and this week’s title is Control. That info alone is enough for some people to just go ahead and click the link to grab the game. If you need a little more convincing, it’s a third-person action game in which you investigate an otherworldly presence that has taken over a fictional version of the FBI. In addition to being a fun game to play, it’s got some dollops of X-Files and Twin Peaks inspiration in there, too.