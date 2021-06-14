Amazon’s latest Echo Buds are $40 off for Prime members

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Father’s Day is coming up this weekend. Not to nag, but time is running out to buy a gift and have it delivered on time. We’ve put together a gift guide that’s full of fun ideas. And with Prime Day 2021 just around the corner on June 21st and 22nd, more and more products are available with a discount. You’ll find today’s best deals just below.

The 2021 version of Amazon’s Echo Buds are $80 for Prime members today, costing $40 less than their original price (you’ll need to be logged into your Prime account to see the lower price). If you want a wireless charging case, that model costs $100 — also reflecting a $40 discount. Amazon has been discounting many of its own tech products in the lead-up to Prime Day 2021, but this is one of its most appealing deals yet.

Verge audio expert Chris Welch posted a review for this model in mid-May, and he called the new Echo Buds “smaller, lighter, and more comfortable” than the previous generation and said that they have better noise cancellation. For the price, he thought they have “satisfying” sound quality and a great passthrough mode to help you hear your surroundings without removing them.

Another great deal is on Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker. Originally $100 each, Best Buy has every color for $75 and Google’s eBay storefront is selling the blue-colored model for $75. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen yet. The Nest Audio is the successor to the original Google Home speaker that released in 2016, and the newer model brings improved audio quality, as well as the ability to connect to a second speaker for stereo sound. Check out Dan Seifert’s review if you want to learn more about the Nest Audio before buying one.

Google’s second-generation Nest Hub is also seeing a sizable discount. Originally $100, it’s now $80 at Best Buy. This new model can track your sleep by using a Soli radar chip to monitor movements. In Dan Seifert’s review, he says “this new sleep tracking feature works very well — it’s by far the easiest and most comfortable way to track sleep that I’ve tested.” Otherwise, it’s great as a digital photo frame, like the previous generation. If you can put up with its sluggish speed, you’ll get better audio performance than Google’s first-gen model.

Google Nest Hub $80

$100

20% off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. $80 at Best Buy

Amazon’s Halo costs $70 for Prime members today — another lowest-ever price to amp up anticipation for Prime Day. This fitness tracker includes a six-month membership ($3.99 per month after that) to a service that’s filled with unique features, like being able to use your smartphone’s camera to assess your “Movement Health.” It can also do a body fat scan, in addition to tracking simpler metrics like your sleep and physical activity.

Amazon Halo $70

$100

30% off Amazon’s Halo fitness tracker keep tabs on the usual set of metrics (heart rate, sleep, and step tracking), but with a paid subscription, it can track the tone of your voice and provide a readout of your body fat levels. $70 at Amazon

One of the latest Fire TV Edition models is cheaper than ever for Prime members. Insignia’s new 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition television is $350 (usually $500), and it has Fire TV software built in, so you don’t need to purchase a standalone streaming box. This is one of the few Fire TV Edition models that supports HDR10, but another standout feature is its HDMI ARC and eARC support, letting you push audio from the TV to a soundbar with just an HDMI cable instead of requiring additional audio cables.

Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition $350

$500

30% off This 2021 model of Insignia’s Fire TV Edition 4K television includes HDR10 for a more contrast-rich picture. It has three HDMI ports, with support for HDMI ARC and eARC to send sound through an HDMI cable instead of requiring audio cables. $350 at Amazon