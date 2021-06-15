Smart Battery cases for the iPhone are over half off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Editor’s Note: On May 28th and 29th, 2021, we published two articles promoting a deal from Daily Steals for an Apple charger and cable for a discounted price. As it turns out, the chargers and cables Daily Steals is selling are apparently counterfeit and not genuine Apple products. If you purchased the cable and charger that were part of this deal, please contact support@dailysteals.com with your order number in the email to get a refund.

At Best Buy, several Smart Battery cases (as well as a few iPhone 12 Mini cases) are steeply discounted and well below half off their usual cost for today only. The battery case that Apple made for the iPhone 7 fits the same dimensions of the iPhone SE (2020), and it’s just $40 today (usually $100). If you have an iPhone XR, you likely already get great battery life, but you can make it even better by picking up that model’s battery case for $52 today instead of $130. The only other options available today are for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, each of which is a bargain at $52, down from their usual $130 price.

It’s worth highlighting yesterday’s stunning discount on Amazon’s Echo Buds again. Prime members can still get $40 off the original $120 cost of the latest generation of Echo Buds that have improved comfort, better design, USB-C charging, and more effective noise cancellation. This is a sneak peek of what’s to come with Prime Day, which is happening next week starting on Monday, June 21st, and going through the 22nd.

Amazon is hosting a “get three for the price of two” promo, where you can add three items to your cart to get the one of lesser value for free. If it’s video games that you’re after, the selection is decent — if you don’t mind getting physical copies. The best games that I saw in the mix include Nier Replicant for PS4, Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PS4, It Takes Two for PS4, Hades for Switch, Chivalry II for PS4, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for PS5, and the Nioh 1+2 bundle for PS5.

Also at Amazon is a big discount on 4K UHD Blu-ray and digital collection of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Originally $90 for the nine-disc set, you can get it for $60 when you clip the coupon at the top of the product page. (It says “Save an extra $10.98 when you apply this coupon.”)