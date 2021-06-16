Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is up to 24 percent off at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There’s no shortage of deals as we near Father’s Day and Prime Day 2021. The high-end configuration of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go that released in October 2020 is more affordable than ever at B&H Photo through today (or until supplies sell out). Normally $900 for the model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, it’s down to $679 in all three available colors (platinum, ice blue, or sandstone). My colleague Monica Chin reviewed this model and liked its 3:2 aspect ratio display and lightweight design, but it lacks high-end features found in the Surface Laptop 3, like a backlit keyboard and a hi-res screen. Still, if you’re looking for an affordable, yet recent Surface device (and you think the Surface Go is too small for your tastes) this could be a good option.

The model with a 128GB SSD instead of 256GB costs $110 less at B&H Photo, totaling $569.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $679

$899

25% off Microsoft’s more budget-friendly take on the Surface Laptop, the Laptop Go, has a lower-resolution screen, less power, and fewer features. But it’s considerably cheaper. It might be what you’re looking for if the Surface Go is too small. $679 at B&H Photo

If you want the fastest, most feature-filled Apple Watch around, the 40mm-sized Series 6 (GPS) model is still priced at $329 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. That’s $70 below its original price, and it’s the best deal yet for some of these color combinations (though, the all-red version has seen a bigger discount before).

At Target, you can save a little more on the purchase, if you get crafty. As part of the retailer’s Prime Day-equivalent called Target Deal Days, it’s knocking 5 percent off the cost of Target digital gift cards through June 19th once you activate the deal with a free Target Circle account. If you buy a gift card valued at $350, you’ll get $17.50 off (Target allows a maximum discount of $25, which would be 5 percent off a $500 gift card).

Amazon’s latest, full-sized Echo smart speaker is cheaper than ever in a twin pack for Prime members. Currently priced at $75 each, if you add two to your cart, then check out with the offer code ECHOPRIME, you’ll get the pair for about $120 before tax — a $50 savings off the usual price. This is a stellar deal if you want to bring big, bass-filled sound to your room. In Dan Seifert’s review, he says that pairing two of these Echo speakers together into a stereo configuration “produces a wall of sound that you’d expect to come from much larger or more expensive speakers.”

Amazon Echo (2020) $120

$150

20% off The latest Echo opts for a spherical build and better sound, while maintaining its approachable price. Now through Prime Day, Prime members can pick up a pair for $30 off by using offer code ECHOPRIME at checkout. $120 at Amazon

In case you didn’t hear, Verizon kicked off a promotion where it’s offering a 10 percent discount on all sorts of accessories for people who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination. All you have to do to get it is fill out this form (it’s an honor system, so no proof is necessary, but get your vaccine if you haven’t already), and provide your Verizon phone number to get a promo code texted to you. You have until July 31st to fill it out, and the discount can be redeemed until August 15th. One caveat is that the discount can’t be used on accessories with prices ending in “.97”, like something that costs $14.97, for example.

At Best Buy and Amazon, you can get a one-year family membership to Nintendo Switch Online for $35, and it comes with a complimentary 128GB microSD card for your console (usually around $20 by itself). This is a great deal if you’re just getting started with a Switch and you have a household filled with people who might want to make their own account. A family membership grants up to eight accounts the ability to play games online and get access to Nintendo’s assortment of retro NES and SNES games.

This is your last reminder to pick up Control for free on Epic Games Store before the promotion runs out on Thursday at 11AM ET. It’s a fantastic title — and a good-looking one, at that. If you own an Nvidia RTX 20 or 30-series graphics card, it’s also a wonderful benchmark for testing out demanding ray-tracing graphics.