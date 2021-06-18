The latest Apple TV 4K and Sony’s XM3 headphones are discounted ahead of Prime Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Prime Day 2021 is kicking off in just a few days. Prime members will get to enjoy exclusive tech and gaming discounts on Amazon. In addition, other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target will each be having deals of their own that don’t require a subscription. We’ll be covering the deals in-depth starting Monday morning, June 21st, so join us then. We’re collecting the best early Prime Day deals right here, but here are a few more excellent deals to take us into the weekend.

Through Sunday, people who sign up for a free My Best Buy account can get $150 off most of Apple’s last-gen iPad Pro in both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. This limited-time price cut results in the best prices we’ve seen for the Wi-Fi and LTE-connected tablets. To give you a sense of the prices, the base 11-inch model with 128GB of storage costs $600 — the same price as the iPad Air with half that amount of storage. The 256GB 11-inch model is just $100 more at $700. If you want a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 128GB base model costs $850.

The latest Apple TV 4K model that has the A12 Bionic processor, 32GB of storage, and the improved Siri Remote included has been discounted for the first time at Amazon. Granted, it’s a small price cut of just $10, but it’s rare to see any discount on brand-new Apple products. Doubling the storage costs just $20. If you want to read more about this model, check out my colleague Chris Welch’s review.

The digital version of Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch is discounted at several retailers (via Slickdeals). Normally $60, you can snag a copy from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, or GameStop for $42, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet. We called it a “laugh-out-loud funny RPG”, and its clever origami art style lends itself to interesting battles and environmental set pieces.

Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are just $200 at Amazon and Best Buy for the black model. Originally $350, this is the lowest price that we’ve seen for new models at major retailers. The differences between this and the newer XM4 are minor, depending on who you ask. They look identical and have the same fantastic sound quality, but the XM4 feature an improved noise cancellation effect and microphone performance, a “remove to pause” feature, and they support two concurrent Bluetooth connections. Those are great features to have and are worth the extra money for some, but if you can live without them, the XM3 is about as good as you can get for this price.

