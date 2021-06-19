The best pre-Prime Day deals for Father’s Day weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Next week is when Prime Day 2021 begins. We’ll be here early on Monday and continue scouring deals through Tuesday night, bringing you the best deals on the tech we know you’ll like. However, before that, on Sunday, is Father’s Day. If you’ve already gotten a gift for the dad in your life, hopefully you‘ll be able to celebrate together in some manner. But, if you haven’t yet, it’s never too late to get one through our thoughtfully-curated gift guide.

Get $150 off Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Best Buy is offering a rare discount on the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (that fits even the latest M1-equipped version). Normally $349, it’s $199 for all of Saturday. Usually, it’s just the 11-inch model that sees a big discount. This keyboard has USB-C passthrough charging, it’s sturdy, and it has an excellent trackpad and keyboard. Keep in mind, though, that it’s going to add a good amount of weight and thickness while attached to your iPad Pro.

Apple Magic Keyboard $199

$349

43% off This version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard can fit the iPad Pro (12.9-inch) that charges via USB-C. It provides a set of backlit keys and a trackpad so you can be more productive or perhaps horse around with more efficiency. $199 at Best Buy (12.9-inch)

Whether for Father’s Day or for yourself, Philips Hue is offering solid deals on two smart light bundles. The first is a three-pack of standard E26 white and color ambiance bulbs for $100 (usually $135). If you want to turn the color in your bathroom to blue and your living room to green, these are the bulbs for you. They’re Bluetooth-enabled, too, so you don’t need a Hue bridge accessory to use them, which is appealing. Though, if you want more instantaneous and seamless functionality, you may want to eventually get that Hue Bridge at some point — and these bulbs will work just fine with it once you do.

| Image: Philips Philips Hue three-pack white and color ambiance bulbs $100

$135

26% off For Father’s Day (and Prime Day 2021) and through June 22nd, Philips Hue is offering a deal on a three-pack of E26-sized white and color ambiance LED lights that are Bluetooth-ready. $100 at Philips Hue

The other Philips Hue deal is slightly more niche, but still good. If you buy Philips Hue’s Ligthstrip Plus V4 80-inch model for $80 (located at the bottom of this page), the company will toss in a 40-inch extension at no extra cost. These two items would normally cost $105.

In case you haven’t already seen it in our deals coverage, Best Buy is offering the best prices on the previous-gen iPad Pro through Sunday, June 20th. If you have a free My Best Buy account, you can get $150 off most 11-inch and 12.9-inch configurations, whether you want a Wi-Fi or LTE-connected iPad. The base 11-inch model with 128GB of storage costs $600 — the same price as the iPad Air with half that amount of storage. The 256GB 11-inch model is just $100 more at $700. If you want a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 128GB base model costs $850.