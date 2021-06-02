PS4 and PS5 gaming subscriptions are up to 27 percent off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Deals from the last week or so have been especially kind to gamers who have a PS4 or PS5. Sony’s Days of Play sale event has discounted many games, and today there are price cuts on subscriptions that will help you get more enjoyment out of your console. At Newegg, a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus is $44, down from Sony’s usual $60 price. It’s just one dollar more at Amazon, if you’d prefer to shop there. This service will allow you to play online multiplayer games, and it’ll make you eligible to download some complimentary games every month.

Another useful service that’s more affordable today is PlayStation Now, which is effectively Sony’s take on Xbox Game Pass. It lets you download some of the games in its library, while it resorts to cloud game streaming for others. That service is usually $60, but Amazon has it available for $45. One of the most appealing features of PS Now is that you can play on a PlayStation console, as well as on PC via an app.

Amazon has knocked $100 off the cost of Insignia’s 43-inch 4K TV that has Fire TV hardware built in. Normally $320, it’s $220, but you have to be a Prime member to get this deal. This is likely just a tease of more deals to come during Prime Day 2021, which was just confirmed this morning to be happening on Monday, June 21st and Tuesday, June 22nd. If you want more deals, be sure to join us for in-depth deal coverage.

If you have a Roku streaming device and wish that the remote had more buttons to control your TV’s base features as well as your entertainment center, you should snag this handy gadget from Sideclick. It’s a programmable remote that snaps onto your remote and adds the ability to turn on your TV, switch inputs, adjust the volume and channels, and to control things like a Blu-ray player, soundbar, and more. It usually costs $30, but Best Buy has it for $20.

