These are the few Prime Day deals you can still get

Prime Day 2021 is over. Most of the deals that we covered over the past two days are no longer available. You’ll certainly have another guaranteed shot to score similar discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday later in the year. However, that doesn’t mean that all of the Prime Day deals have up and disappeared. There are a few leftovers hanging around, and I’m going to point them out to you. You don’t need a Prime membership to access these deals.
- Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 processor is $900 at Amazon (usually $999), with the discount applying at checkout.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is $180 at Amazon (usually $230), slightly higher than the best price we’ve seen on this budget tablet.
- The Beats Solo Pro are $149 at Walmart (normally $300), slightly beating their best-ever sale price.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are $170 at Amazon (usually $200).
- Sony’s 55-inch A8H 4K OLED is $1,298 at Amazon (usually $1,900).
- LG’s 48-inch CX OLED TV is $1,300 at Best Buy (usually $1,500).
- Demon’s Souls for PS5 is $50 at Amazon (usually $70).
- Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $50).
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon (usually $60).
- If you need a 20W USB-C charger to fast charge your Android device, a compatible iPhone, or something else, Anker is selling its PowerPort Nano III with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable included. It’s $24 for the bundle instead of $30, but you have to clip the on-page coupon to get the discount.
- Anker’s Qi wireless charging stand is $15 at Amazon (usually $19), an all-time low.
- Samsung’s minimalist Qi wireless charging pad that includes a power adapter is $30 at Amazon (usually $40).
- A bundle including one Eero 6 Mesh Router and two Eero 6 Extenders is $195 at Amazon (usually $250), a slight increase over yesterday’s Prime Day pricing.