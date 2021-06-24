Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is available for $10 off at Costco right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon Prime Day is officially behind us, and while many of the event’s best deals still linger, some retailers are already moving on to bigger—or at least different—things. Take Costco, for example, which is currently offering a members-only deal on the Xbox Series S online, dropping the price from $300 to $290. The next-gen console shares many of the same characteristics as the Series X, yet, it has a slimmer build, less storage, and no disc drive. It also has less processing power, though, it’s still compatible with all the same games, as well as most Xbox One titles. It’s a small discount, but the Series S is hard to come by at any price. Read our review.

Xbox Series S $290

$300

4% off Typically, the Xbox Series S retails for $300 — if you can find it. It’s far smaller than the more-capable Xbox Series X, too, which also features double the storage and a disc drive. $290 at Costco

Cyberpunk 2077

By all accounts, it’s been a rough six months for the team behind Cyberpunk 2077. Despite the disastrous launch, however, developer CD Projekt Red has continued to patch the highly successful follow-up to The Witcher 3, squashing bugs and addressing fixes that made it impossible to play on last-gen systems. If Sony’s recent warnings are any indication, it’s still not there, but PS5 and Xbox Series X owners should have far less trouble playing the ambitious RPG, especially with a free next-gen upgrade coming in the second half of 2021.

If you’re a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S owner, you can pick up Cyberpunk 2077 at Best Buy and Walmart right now for $20, the biggest discount we’ve on the title to date. Read our review.

Cyberpunk 2077 $20

$40

50% off CD Projekt Red’s much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 released in the fall, and while the game is still in need of some bug fixes, the PC and next-gen versions remain worth a playthrough. $20 at Best Buy

$20 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro

Best Buy has refurbished models of Apple’s AirPods Pro for $169.99, a discount of $80 off their new list price and about $30 less than they typically sell for. The AirPods Pro are the best true wireless headphones if you are fully embedded in Apple’s ecosystem, as they pair seamlessly with Apple devices and switch between them easily. They also include active noise cancelation, something you won’t find on the standard AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished) $170

$250

32% off Apple’s AirPods Pro are the company’s top of the line true wireless earbuds, with active noise cancelation and improved sound quality. $170 at Best Buy

A few remaining Prime Day deals of note

Again, Prime Day is over, but we’d be remiss not to point out at least some of the remaining highlights below, just in case you were unable to take advantage of the two-day affair.

Sony 55-inch A8H OLED TV $1,298

$1,900

32% off Sony’s A8H OLED TV offers a pristine picture with perfect blacks. Sony also tunes the display performance differently than LG, leading to smoother motion when watching sports and high-speed action flicks. $1,298 at Amazon (55-inch)