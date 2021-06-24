Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is available for $10 off at Costco right now

Amazon Prime Day is officially behind us, and while many of the event’s best deals still linger, some retailers are already moving on to bigger—or at least different—things. Take Costco, for example, which is currently offering a members-only deal on the Xbox Series S online, dropping the price from $300 to $290. The next-gen console shares many of the same characteristics as the Series X, yet, it has a slimmer build, less storage, and no disc drive. It also has less processing power, though, it’s still compatible with all the same games, as well as most Xbox One titles. It’s a small discount, but the Series S is hard to come by at any price. Read our review.
Cyberpunk 2077
By all accounts, it’s been a rough six months for the team behind Cyberpunk 2077. Despite the disastrous launch, however, developer CD Projekt Red has continued to patch the highly successful follow-up to The Witcher 3, squashing bugs and addressing fixes that made it impossible to play on last-gen systems. If Sony’s recent warnings are any indication, it’s still not there, but PS5 and Xbox Series X owners should have far less trouble playing the ambitious RPG, especially with a free next-gen upgrade coming in the second half of 2021.
If you’re a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S owner, you can pick up Cyberpunk 2077 at Best Buy and Walmart right now for $20, the biggest discount we’ve on the title to date. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro
Best Buy has refurbished models of Apple’s AirPods Pro for $169.99, a discount of $80 off their new list price and about $30 less than they typically sell for. The AirPods Pro are the best true wireless headphones if you are fully embedded in Apple’s ecosystem, as they pair seamlessly with Apple devices and switch between them easily. They also include active noise cancelation, something you won’t find on the standard AirPods.
A few remaining Prime Day deals of note
Again, Prime Day is over, but we’d be remiss not to point out at least some of the remaining highlights below, just in case you were unable to take advantage of the two-day affair.
- The Beats Solo Pro are still $149 at Walmart (normally $300), slightly beating their best-ever sale price. Read our review.
- TP-Link’s Smart Plug Mini is $10 at Target (normally $20), its lowest price to date.
- A bundle including one Eero 6 Mesh Router and two Eero 6 Extenders is $195 at Amazon (usually $250), a slight increase over the original Prime Day pricing.
- The space gray Apple AirPods Max are $489 at Amazon (normally $549), their lowest price yet.
- Apple’s MagSafe-enabled Leather Case for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is $49 at Amazon (usually $59), the best price we’ve seen to date on the popular Apple accessory.
- Google’s Nest Mini (second-gen) is $35 at Walmart (usually $50), a few dollars shy of the best price we’ve ever seen on the pint-sized, Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker. Read our review.
- LG’s 55-inch C1 OLED TV is $1,497 at Amazon (usually $1,800), the best price on the standout gaming TV to date.
- Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $50). Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is $179 at Amazon (usually $230), slightly higher than the best price we’ve seen on this budget tablet. Read our review.