eBay coupon takes 15 percent off certified refurbished gear

If you’re in the market for a set of headphones, a security camera, phone charger, or other gear and don’t mind buying something that’s certified refurbished, eBay is taking an additional 15 percent off the price of many items (up to $150) with a coupon code. You can view everything that qualifies here; we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.
In addition, we’ve got a selection of new headphones, smart thermostats, smartwatches, and more in today’s roundup, so there should be something for almost everyone.
- Jabra’s Elite 75t are down to just $64 with the JULY4SAVINGS coupon code on this certified refurbished pair (from $75). Check out our review here.
- The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are $213 in certified refurbished condition with the JULY4SAVINGS coupon code on eBay (from $250). Read our review here.
If you’re looking for a new set of noise-canceling headphones, Newegg has Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 for $260, nearly matching the lowest price we’ve seen on them. Check out our review here.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro offer great sound quality and comfort, plus effective noise cancelation. You can get the silver model for $165 or the black or violet colors for $5 more on Amazon today (normally $200). Check out our review here.
- Newegg also has a $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $45 when you use the 93XRH33 promo code.
- Amazon has some leftover Prime Day sales on smart thermostats, including the Nest Thermostat for $100 (from $130) and Ecobee SmartThermostat for $211 (from $250). Check out our reviews of the Nest and the Ecobee for more info.
- Costco has the Apple Watch SE for just $240 (members only), a discount of $30 from its regular price.
- For sharing your tunes, AT&T has the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker for $65, a discount of $35 off its regular price. Check out our review here.