eBay coupon takes 15 percent off certified refurbished gear

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re in the market for a set of headphones, a security camera, phone charger, or other gear and don’t mind buying something that’s certified refurbished, eBay is taking an additional 15 percent off the price of many items (up to $150) with a coupon code. You can view everything that qualifies here; we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

In addition, we’ve got a selection of new headphones, smart thermostats, smartwatches, and more in today’s roundup, so there should be something for almost everyone.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (certified refurbished) $237

$279

16% off The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. Use coupon code “JULY4SAVINGS” to save 15 percent off the already reduced price of these certified refurbished models. $237 at eBay

Jabra’s Elite 75t are down to just $64 with the JULY4SAVINGS coupon code on this certified refurbished pair (from $75). Check out our review here .

coupon code on this certified refurbished pair (from $75). Check out our review . The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are $213 in certified refurbished condition with the JULY4SAVINGS coupon code on eBay (from $250). Read our review here.

If you’re looking for a new set of noise-canceling headphones, Newegg has Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 for $260, nearly matching the lowest price we’ve seen on them. Check out our review here.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $260

$349

26% off Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones have excellent sound and improve on older models with the addition of multipoint Bluetooth. $260 at Newegg