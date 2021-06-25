 clock menu more-arrow no yes

eBay coupon takes 15 percent off certified refurbished gear

Save on headphones, chargers, and more

By Brandon Widder and Dan Seifert

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700
If you’re in the market for a set of headphones, a security camera, phone charger, or other gear and don’t mind buying something that’s certified refurbished, eBay is taking an additional 15 percent off the price of many items (up to $150) with a coupon code. You can view everything that qualifies here; we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

In addition, we’ve got a selection of new headphones, smart thermostats, smartwatches, and more in today’s roundup, so there should be something for almost everyone.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (certified refurbished)

  • $237
  • $279
  • 16% off

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. Use coupon code “JULY4SAVINGS” to save 15 percent off the already reduced price of these certified refurbished models.

If you’re looking for a new set of noise-canceling headphones, Newegg has Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 for $260, nearly matching the lowest price we’ve seen on them. Check out our review here.

