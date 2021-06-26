Start your weekend off right with eBay’s early Independence Day deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Prime Day is officially behind us — well, sort of. The annual two-day shopping blitz saw an abundance of terrific discounts, from noise-canceling headphones to brilliant OLED TVs, some of which have stuck around for the remainder of the week. Retailers are already moving on, however, and we’re already seeing an influx of deals ahead of Independence Day, including a sizable discount on one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones, the Bose 700.

But eBay isn’t the only one offering discounts this weekend. Right now, you can also save on Apple’s luxe Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, the perfect summer speaker, and the white whale that is Microsoft’s Xbox Series S.

While we don’t always recommend picking up pre-owned gear, it’s hard to ignore a 15 percent discount on products that are already discounted and certified refurbished. In preparation for the 4th of July, eBay is offering exactly that, slashing prices (up to $150) on some of the best noise-canceling headphones, along with chargers, smart thermostats, and a range of other popular items.

To take advantage of the limited-time offer, just use coupon code JULY4SAVINGS on any of the eligible items listed here. We also rounded up some of our favorite audio picks below.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (certified refurbished) $237

$279

16% off The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. Use coupon code JULY4SAVINGS to save 15 percent off the already reduced price of these certified refurbished models. $237 at eBay

Apple’s Magic Keyboards are easily the best way to turn Apple’s iconic tablet into a laptop, or at least something that resembles one. They offer USB-C connectivity, a trackpad, and a sturdy, clamshell design that makes for a terrific typing experience, so long as you don’t mind a little heft. Normally on sale for upwards of $300, Best Buy is currently offering the Magic Keyboard for $199, more than 40 percent off the initial list price. Keep in mind that this model is only compatible with the third- and fourth-gen, 12-9-inch iPad Pro. Read our review.

Apple Magic Keyboard $199

$349

43% off This version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard can fit the iPad Pro (12.9-inch) that charges via USB-C. It provides a set of backlit keys and a trackpad so you can be more productive or perhaps horse around with more efficiency. $199 at Best Buy (12.9-inch)

Summer’s arrival marks many things, including the opportunity to get outside. And if you’re looking to hit the pool or your backyard for an outdoor hang, a little Bluetooth speaker can go a long way in kicking out the jams. Like most speakers in the Ultimate Ears lineup, the Wonderboom 2 offers clear, dependable sound, but does so within a pint-sized waterproof package that also floats and can take a bit of a beating. Temporarily on clearance, the Wonderboom 2 is available at AT&T for $65, the best price we’ve seen on the portable speaker this year. Read our review.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 $65

$100

36% off The rugged Wonderboom 2 packs plenty of punch for size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 13 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay. $65 at AT&T

Like the Series X, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S hasn’t exactly been easy to find, with shortages likely to continue into the second half of the year. However, if you’re a Costco member — or don’t mind paying the $60 enrollment fee to become one — now is your chance to make the jump to next-gen. The Series S is currently on sale at Costco for $290, and while it lacks a disc drive and only offers 4 teraflops of performance compared to the Xbox Series X’s 12, it still exhibits quick load times and more processing power than its last-gen predecessors, Plus, it can tackle all of the same games, including most Xbox One titles. Read our review.

Xbox Series S $290

$300

4% off Typically, the Xbox Series S retails for $300 — if you can find it. It’s far smaller than the more-capable Xbox Series X, too, which also features double the storage and a disc drive. $290 at Costco

Other weekend deals of note