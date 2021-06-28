Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha laptop is $250 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung released its latest wave of Windows 10 laptops in late April, and one of them is already seeing a significant discount. The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is $800 at Best Buy when you clip the $100 “Student Deal” discount underneath its asking price (you’ll need to sign in with a Best Buy account). This is $250 off its original $1,049 price. For an $800 laptop, the Flex 2 Alpha has a lot going for it, like its QLED display, a recent 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1167G5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and that it’s a flexible 2-in-1 form factor. It comes with 512GB of storage, and its ports include two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, a headphone jack, a power plug, HDMI, and a microSD slot.

The lower-spec version of the Flex2 Alpha that has half the RAM and storage, as well as an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor instead of a Core i7 costs $600 at Best Buy (originally $849).

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha $800

$1,049

24% off The Flex2 Alpha doesn’t have the same OLED as the high-end Galaxy Book Pro, but it’s no slouch when it comes to its 2-in-1 design and specs. It has a QLED display and a capable 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. $800 at Best Buy

Google has slashed the cost of its Nest Wifi router bundle that includes a Point extender. Normally $269 outside of a sale, it costs $189 at retailers like Walmart, Adorama, and Best Buy. Considering that a single Nest Wifi router costs $169 (and the Point extenders usually sell for an additional $149 each), paying just $20 more is a bargain if you want to cover a large space with a reliable Wi-Fi connection.

The Nest Wifi is faster than the original Google Wifi, but it’s still a Wi-Fi 5 mesh system. Some other important things to note are that the router has two ethernet jacks, while the Point extender has none. Though, the Point can operate as both an extender and a smart speaker with Google Assistant built in. Check out Dan Seifert’s review for more.

You have another chance to save big on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones that are known for their excellent sound quality and noise cancellation effect. While any deals on new models came and went with Prime Day, there’s still a good deal happening on eBay for a refurbished set that costs just $200 (originally $349 new). It’s said to function like new and shows “minimal if any, signs of wear” according to the eBay listing. All accessories are included, and this is being sold by a seller with a 98.7 percent positive rating.

Sony WH-1000XM4 (refurbished) $200

$349

43% off Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones have excellent sound and improve on older models with the addition of multipoint Bluetooth. $200 at eBay

The Google Pixel 3 keeps getting more affordable. At B&H Photo, you can snag an unlocked version with 64GB of storage in the “not pink” colorway for $130. At this price, it’s far more affordable than the Pixel 3A or 4A, and it has a few advantages. It has an IP68 rating for dust and waterproofing, it supports wireless charging, and its glass and metal design feels more high-end than Google’s more recent midrange phones. As you might expect, its camera is great, too. Yet, the reason there are so many Pixel 3 discounts recently could be because Android 12 is the phone’s last major update.

Google Pixel 3 $130

$400

68% off The Google Pixel 3 isn’t Google’s newest flagship, sure, but the budget device offers wireless charging, support through 2021, and an excellent camera for the price. $130 at B&H Photo

If you want to ensure that your display is color-accurate for editing photos, or just for your own satisfaction, Datacolor’s SpyderX Pro colorimeter can help you do that with its companion software — and it’s all discounted for a limited time at B&H Photo. Normally $170, it’s $100.

Datacolor SpyderX Pro $100

$170

42% off The SpyderX Pro is a color calibration gadget that can be used on all-in-one desktops, monitors, or laptops to quickly and easily balance the colors and white balance for accuracy. $100 at B&H Photo